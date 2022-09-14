OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority will get $18 million to expand and renovate Ogdensburg International Airport (OGS).
The project will install innovative and energy efficient technologies, upgraded security doors and sprinklers, new passenger information display systems, and improved wi-fi. It will also utilize design themes that reflect the airport’s surrounding community and character.
The terminal expansion portion of the project entails the expansion of the lobby for check-in, ticketing and baggage drop, along with expansion of the TSA screening area, expansion of concessions space and creation of new space for large community events.
For exterior improvements, the project will extend the entrance canopy, create an elongated curbside drop-off and pick-up area and install solar panels and electric vehicle charging stations in the parking area.
OBPA officials said the $18 million project “represents a unique opportunity” to update the airport and “create a better experience for passengers passing through and, at the same time, create a new community gathering space that can be used for a variety of purposes.”
“Governor Hochul’s announcement today and support for OGS will spur further economic activity at the airport and in the region and fund work that will make the airport more competitive and attractive to travelers and businesses for years to come,” OBPA Board of Directors Chairman Vernon D. “Sam” Burns said in a prepared statement. “OBPA is immensely appreciative of Governor Hochul, the NYS Department of Transportation, Greg Lancette, president of the Central & Northern New York Building Trades, and the many other officials and stakeholders that assisted in securing this funding.”
“This project will build upon the $26 million that has already been invested in the airfield and the terminal,” OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence said in a prepared statement. “This funding will allow OBPA to continue to drive economic development in Northern New York, promote growth at OGS, create a welcoming space for visitors, and provide Ogdensburg with a new community space. Arriving at the new OGS will provide a warm welcome to travelers, creating a positive first impression and a unique gateway experience into the North Country of New York State. I’m proud of this project and grateful to all involved in delivering this funding.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.