Ogdensburg airport waiting for $20M

Passengers line up at Ogdensburg International Airport. Passenger experience is part of the improvements planned that will be funded by an $18 million grant annonced today. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority will get $18 million to expand and renovate Ogdensburg International Airport (OGS).

The project will install innovative and energy efficient technologies, upgraded security doors and sprinklers, new passenger information display systems, and improved wi-fi. It will also utilize design themes that reflect the airport’s surrounding community and character.

