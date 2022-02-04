OGDENSBURG — The City of Ogdensburg has applied for a total of $1.4 million in grants to assist its fire department through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
City Manager and Fire Chief Stephen P. Jellie said that the application was completed and submitted and if successful, the city would be awarded funds later this year or early 2023. Retired Ogdensburg Assistant Fire Chief Donald McCarthy and International Association of Firefighters Grant Writing professional, Marc Oshry, assisted in preparing the grant applications.
“I am confident that the efforts of retired Assistant Fire Chief Donald McCarthy and the IAFF Grant writer will put the City of Ogdensburg in a highly competitive position to receive the SAFER Grant, and the other equipment support grants. The safety of First Responders is a top priority for the Skelly Administration and I look forward to hearing from FEMA in the near future,” stated Jellie in a press release.
The city had applied for three separate funding requests through FEMA.
The first, totaling $1,341,000 was through the Staffing for Adequate Fire Emergency Response (SAFER) grant. This would allow the city to hire up to five additional personnel in 2023.
“The most critical need for these additional positions is for the City to be able to maintain at least 4 personnel on duty each day,” stated the release.
Another $36,037 was sought through the Assistance to Firefighters (AFG) grant that would allow the city to purchase additional turn-out gear, gear storage lockers and hazardous material metering devices to sample air quality at emergency incidents.
The last grant was through Fire Prevention & Safety (FP&S) grant. This $25,000 grant would allow the city to purchase a large amount of smoke detectors and public education literature to inform city residents of the dangers of not having smoke detectors and the proper phone number (911) and procedures to use when reporting emergencies.
