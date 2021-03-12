OGDENSBURG — Following continued advocacy by community members, the city on Friday applied for a federal firefighting grant that, if awarded, will help sustain the fire department at 21 members.
City Manager and Fire Chief Stephen P. Jellie confirmed that at about 4:30 p.m. Friday — deadline day — he submitted the city’s application for the Federal Emergency Management Agency-sponsored Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER, grant. The application portal opened Feb. 8 and closed at 5 p.m. Friday.
Mr. Jellie said Friday that the city is “committed to maintaining an effective firefighting force during this period of significant fiscal distress and economic downturn, but we must obtain state and federal funds to ensure we can maintain critical life safety programs at current levels of service.”
The city is asking that FEMA provide $2,051,670 in funding to be used for the salary and benefits of five firefighters over a three-year period — how long the grant funds will last, if awarded.
Jason T. Bouchard, president of Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters, Local 1799, has lobbied for the city to apply for the SAFER grant since the application period opened last month.
“This grant exists to help municipalities afford proper fire protection and is 100% financed,” Mr. Bouchard said last month. “If the city truly desires to bring these dedicated men back to work and ensure proper fire protection, why not apply?”
Mr. Bouchard said Friday that the union believes applying for the SAFER grant was not only the right thing to do, but also the necessary action of Mr. Jellie.
“Mr. Jellie consistently reminds our group that he is a firefighter,” Mr. Bouchard said, “and will take care of what our union needs. This sounds great, but manpower is what we need.
“The union believes that Mr. Jellie’s actions speak for themselves,” he added. “We look forward to seeing exactly what he put into the grant writing process.”
Mr. Bouchard further said the union “is hopeful that Mr. Jellie put as much effort into this grant writing process as he has destroying our department and contract.”
“If so,” he added, “the grant is a guarantee.”
The union asserts that the money could be used to reinstate the last remaining laid-off firefighter, Jacob E. Thornton, as well as grow the department back to 24 members per its contract with the city.
To understand how much money that may be, it should be noted that it costs the city about $131,000 per firefighter annually, including salary and benefits, and the average annual salary of a city firefighter is $70,767.
City management has said they don’t share the same viewpoint on how the money can be used within the department.
The SAFER grant, which is distributed through FEMA, was created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained, frontline firefighters available in their communities. The city fire department has never received money from this program before, according to the SAFER website.
The amount of funding fire departments receive is reduced year over year so departments don’t abruptly lose funding. Fire departments are welcome to apply again once their funding runs out.
If the city is awarded the funds it applied for, the City Council would have to vote on whether to accept the federal grant. Two councilors, Michael B. Powers and Daniel E. Skamperle, have previously expressed their support for the SAFER grant.
“The awarding of this grant will provide much needed assistance to the fire department and the city,” Mr. Jellie said Friday.
The city and fire union have been at odds since the end of last year over the city’s alleged violation of the union’s minimum staffing agreement when officials imposed the elimination of seven fire positions. The positions were eliminated — dropping the department staff from 27 firefighters to 20 at the time — when City Council passed its 2021 budget on Dec. 9.
Under the union’s minimum staffing agreement, the department is to have no fewer than 24 firefighters.
Five layoff notices were issued just before the new year as one fire captain opted for retirement and another firefighter was out on leave at the time. Four of the five laid-off firefighters have since been brought back to work following their Jan. 1 dismissals as more firefighters have opted to retire.
Mr. Jellie extended a $25,000 retirement incentive to eligible firefighters, which, with the number of firefighters who have opted to retire, cost the city $238,451. He said the city fronts the incentive money and will later be reimbursed by the New York State and Local Retirement System.
The reinstatement of four firefighters has grown the city fire department to 21 members — one more than City Council set as the department limit.
Mr. Jellie said that by using money designated for the fire chief position, the city is able to fund the 21st firefighter.
“I would not expect that to continue indefinitely,” Mr. Jellie said of funding the 21st firefighter in an email to Mr. Bouchard on Friday.
Mr. Jellie said that Mr. Bouchard and other fire union members have expressed on many occasions their disapproval of Mr. Jellie simultaneously performing city manager and fire chief duties.
“Therefore you should expect that I will fill the fire chief position at some point to relieve myself of the additional duty and satisfy the calls of IAFF Local 1799, which may necessitate the layoff of a firefighter,” Mr. Jellie wrote.
