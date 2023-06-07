OGDENSBURG — At a special meeting Wednesday night, Ogdensburg City Council accepted the resignation of Mohideen F. Buharie as its city manager and appointed Planning Director Andrea L. Smith to the position in the interim.

The special meeting began with an executive session that lasted roughly 20 minutes and was attended by Ms. Smith. After councilors came out of the executive session, two resolutions were voted on and passed by City Council. Absent was Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.