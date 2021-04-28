OGDENSBURG — The City Council on Monday night voted unanimously to approve a change order totaling $1.8 million for additional work to the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant Capital Improvement Project.
In 2019, Jett Industries Inc. of Colliersville was awarded the contract to overhaul the aging plant, which regularly empties partially treated wastewater into the St. Lawrence River.
Since bids for the contract came in substantially over what engineers had estimated, several alternate parts of the project were removed from the contract.
On Monday night, City Council agreed to fund Alternate A, which was one of the items dropped from the original contract. Alternate A is the construction of a new wastewater receiving facility and its associated equipment.
The closest dumping stations to the city are either Plattsburgh or Watertown.
“This piece here, I think — this needs to be done,” City Manager Stephen P. Jellie told City Council. “This is a revenue generator for us.
“We’re also at the juncture with this (project) that we have to do it now or we won’t do it at all,” Mr. Jellie added.
In addition to the extra money, the change order will give Jett Industries more time to complete the project.
The city has bonded for $49 million to complete the project.
The change order brings Jett Industries contract total to $43,220,164.
The plant was built in 1965 and was partially updated in 1978.
The city has been under order by the state Department of Environmental Conservation to rehabilitate the plant for the past several years.
In February, City Council passed another resolution authorizing Mr. Jellie to use about $31,000 for minor changes to the project’s construction.
St. Lawrence County Editor Tom Graser contributed to this report.
