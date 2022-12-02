Ogdensburg OKs hospital agreement

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBUEG — City councilors passed two resolutions on Monday night authorizing the interim city manager to execute a memorandum of understanding with Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center and the Ogdensburg Public Library.

The first resolution allows Claxton-Hepburn to use sites owned by the city “in the event an emergency incident occurs and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center must quickly relocate patients to an alternate site.”

