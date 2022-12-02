OGDENSBUEG — City councilors passed two resolutions on Monday night authorizing the interim city manager to execute a memorandum of understanding with Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center and the Ogdensburg Public Library.
The first resolution allows Claxton-Hepburn to use sites owned by the city “in the event an emergency incident occurs and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center must quickly relocate patients to an alternate site.”
According to the agreement, patients may also be relocated to alternate sites due to patient surges or facilities being rendered unusable.
One of the sites is the Lockwood Arena, and “other sites designated by the city.”
Claxton-Hepburn “will be responsible for all costs incurred to secure the site, and will be responsible to move patients, records, staff, equipment, and supplies to the site, and will reimburse the City of Ogdensburg for all expenses incurred to maintain the facility while the site is used as an alternate care site,” according to the agreement.
It also says that a reasonable effort will be made to maintain the normal activities at the site of the agreeing facility.
The resolution passed unanimously and will be in effect from Jan. 1, 2023, until Dec. 31, 2025.
The second resolution, between the city and the Ogdensburg Public Library, identifies certain areas within Library Park, outlining the duties and responsibilities of each party.
The city will no longer arrange reservations of the pavilion on the property, provide electricity to the pavilion, perform snow removal or grounds maintenance in Library Park, financially or operationally support the upkeep of the park or maintain any city signage in the park.
The resolution passed unanimously and takes effect immediately.
