OGDENSBURG — The City Council met in a special session Friday morning to approve change orders to the $43 million wastewater treatment plant project.
The change orders deal with the removal of contaminated soil and cutting and removing concrete found when working on the Elizabeth Street pumping station.
Increasing the size and power of the Elizabeth Street pump station is critical to plans to accept wastewater from the village of Heuvelton.
Council met both in person and virtually at 10 a.m. and unanimously approved the change orders.
The change orders total nearly $400,000 but still keep the project below its $43 million cap.
A third change order authorized the city manager to sign a modification to the intermunicipal sewer service agreement with Heuvelton to account for the cost increase.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said that new member of the City Council will be meeting with Development Authority of the North Country officials later this month to better understand the agreement with the village of Heuvelton and the project in general.
Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe raised questions about how costs were being shared with Heuvelton and how rates were being determined.
Mr. Jellie said that Heuvelton would, as he understood it, be paying the difference between the actual cost and what it would have cost to rebuild the plant without improvement to allow for the inclusion of wastewater for Heuvelton.
Heuvelton will pay based on the amount of waste processed and at a rate about 20 percent more than a user in Ogdensburg.
