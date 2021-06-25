OGDENSBURG — City police on Thursday made two arrests following the execution of a search warrant at a Jefferson Avenue residence.
The search was prompted by separate arrests on various warrants this week. Several items commonly used to manufacture methamphetamine were found at 803 Jefferson Ave., according to police.
Dominic T. Mashaw, 19, and Shania L. Dobbs, 30, were each charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine. Ms. Dobbs was additionally arrested on three warrants related to other complaints.
Police say three previous investigations into the residence have resulted in meth-related arrests.
Three earlier Thursday arrests prompted the search: Tina M. Compo, 51, of New York Avenue, was taken in on a St. Lawrence County Court bench warrant for an alleged violation of probation; Alisha L. Trickey, 21, of the Jefferson Avenue residence, was taken in on a Gouverneur village police warrant; and Joseph H. Quick, 38, also of the Jefferson Avenue residence, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Police allege Mr. Quick was in possession of a stolen motorcycle.
Mr. Mashaw and Ms. Dobbs were held pending arraignment. The search was conducted by city police, the county Drug Task Force and a state police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team.
