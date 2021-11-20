OGDENSBURG — The New York State Financial Restructuring Board for Local Governments has awarded the city of Ogdensburg two grants related to its fire department.
The board authorized a grant of up to $550,000 to help with the cost of incentives that were given to firefighters taking early retirement.
Another grant, of $950,000, was awarded to purchase a new fire truck needed to improve the function of the fire department with reduced staffing.
The city engaged with the Financial Restructuring Board in June 2018. One year later, the City Council approved the Comprehensive Review from the board, part of which involved a recommendation that the city continue to implement additional labor and health care efficiencies that these grants address.
