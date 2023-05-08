Ogdensburg backs bills in Albany allowing city to tax state property

OGDENSBURG — City Council supported amended bills in the state Assembly and Senate that would allow the city to tax state property, except for property owned by the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority.
Council voted unanimously on Monday night to support Senate bill S4810A and Assembly bill A5276, legislation that would allow the taxation of state property in the city of Ogdensburg. Both bills had amendments to them that excluded OBPA property from state property that could be taxed.
The latest resolution was recommended by the Ogdensburg PILOT Task Force that last met on May 3.
The OBPA has 369.6 acres of exempt land or 12% of the city’s total acreage of 3,174, according to information provided by the city. New York state has another 583.9 acres of exempt land or 18%.
Councilor John A. Rishe, who is on the task force, stated that while he will support the latest resolution he still did not agree with excluding OBPA property from possible payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT) in the future if the bills succeed.
It’s not fair to businesses within city limits that pay their share of taxes, he said.
“There are entities down there that haven’t paid a dime in taxes — city, county or school for 20 years.” said Mr. Rishe, who added that if not through this legislation then they ought to be paying a PILOT.
Councilor Michael B. Powers said that he didn’t disagree with Mr. Rishe but called the legislation a “good start.”
“It’s a good start. It’s a good concept. That’s why I jumped all over it when you proposed it, because this is how it works down here,” said Mr. Powers.
“I just think people should have an open mind, yeah the bridge and port is our partner, so are all the business people in town that pay taxes and I think you should have an open mind about payment in lieu of taxes,” said Mr. Rishe. “You want to exempt them from the bill, fine, I will vote for it.”
In other business Monday night:
— City Manager Mohideen F. Buharie updated City Council on the city-wide reassessment by GAR Associates. A total of 684 people filed informal review applications to have their assessments lowered. A total of 471 residences, or 68% had their assessments reduced, while 273 homeowners remain unchanged, according to the city manager.
Notices with results from the review are expected to be sent out to homeowners sometime next week.
— City Council authorized Mr. Buharie to execute a grant agreement with the state Environmental Facilities Corporation for an Inflow and Infiltration grant of $50,000 that requires a 20% or $10,000 local match.
— A leachate treatment agreement with the Development Authority of the North Country was approved that would allow DANC to bring leachate to the city’s wastewater treatment facility because it “has the reserve capacity to treat the projected quantity of such leachate and the City desires to undertake such treatment subject to certain terms and conditions and other environmental regulations,” according to the resolution.
— A contract with Merkley Brothers Heating & Cooling was approved for a sum not to exceed $34,865 that would supply and install HVAC at the city’s police department.
