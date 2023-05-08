Ogdensburg backs bills in Albany allowing city to tax state property

Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — City Council supported amended bills in the state Assembly and Senate that would allow the city to tax state property, except for property owned by the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority.

Council voted unanimously on Monday night to support Senate bill S4810A and Assembly bill A5276, legislation that would allow the taxation of state property in the city of Ogdensburg. Both bills had amendments to them that excluded OBPA property from state property that could be taxed.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.