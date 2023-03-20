Ogdensburg backs bills to allow taxation of state property

OGDENSBURG — As state representatives attempt to move forward bills that would allow Ogdensburg to tax state-owned properties within its limits, the City Council on Monday unanimously passed a resolution supporting the legislation.
The resolution states that over 60% of the value of real estate in the city is tax exempt and the largest land holder is the state, which owns 30% of the land area in the city and more than 50% of its riverfront with an assessed value of more than $200 million.
According to a chart provided by the city, there are 3,174 acres in the city limits. The state has 583.9 acres of exempt land or 18%, and the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority has 369.6 acres of exempt land or 12%. The total is 953.5 acres, or 30% of the property located within the city.
“These tax exemptions severely hamper the city’s ability to provide governmental services, including public safety, without exceeding its constitutional taxing limit or raising local real property taxes in a city that already has one of the highest combined tax rates in New York State,” the resolution states, adding that the tax exemptions equal more than $8.2 million in lost revenues to the city, county and school district and “multi-millions of more dollars in lost revenue each year due to their underutilized, blighted, and deteriorating conditions, and the fact that they comprise over 50% of the city’s valuable St. Lawrence River waterfront, hampering future private sector growth and development.”
City Council unanimously approved the resolution supporting the pair of Senate and Assembly bills and encourages the state legislature to adopt the bills during this year’s session.
In February, City Council formed the Payment In Leiu of Taxes (PILOT) Task Force aimed at pushing the legislation forward.
Councilors John A. Rishe, Daniel E. Skamperle and Michael B. Powers were appointed to the task force. The resolution approved Monday was written and brought forward by the task force, Mr. Rishe said.
City Council also added to the task force’s membership, appointing St. Lawrence County Legislators James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg, and David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, and Ogdensburg City School District Superintendent Kevin K. Kendall.
