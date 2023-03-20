Ogdensburg backs bills to allow taxation of state property

The City Council contends that the now closed Ogdensburg Correctional Facility is one property for which the state should be paying taxes. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — As state representatives attempt to move forward bills that would allow Ogdensburg to tax state-owned properties within its limits, the City Council on Monday unanimously passed a resolution supporting the legislation.

The resolution states that over 60% of the value of real estate in the city is tax exempt and the largest land holder is the state, which owns 30% of the land area in the city and more than 50% of its riverfront with an assessed value of more than $200 million.

