Ogdensburg begins manager search

Stephen P. Jellie

OGDENSBURG — The city of Ogdensburg has begun its search for a new city manager two weeks after Stephen P. Jellie announced he would be leaving the position a year early.

Mr. Jellie will be leaving the city manager position Nov. 30. His departure came with a buyout agreement, part of which included a $50,000 payment, a year’s worth of health insurance coverage and a stipulation that he would be responsible for finding a candidate to fill the position.

