OGDENSBURG — The city of Ogdensburg has begun its search for a new city manager two weeks after Stephen P. Jellie announced he would be leaving the position a year early.
Mr. Jellie will be leaving the city manager position Nov. 30. His departure came with a buyout agreement, part of which included a $50,000 payment, a year’s worth of health insurance coverage and a stipulation that he would be responsible for finding a candidate to fill the position.
On Friday, the city issued a news release announcing the beginning of the advertising phase of its plan to recruit candidates for the position.
“This exciting and challenging opportunity requires a leader with significant experience in management of governmental operations and a keen understanding of the community demographics present in the only city in St. Lawrence County,” the release said.
The release stated that applications will be accepted until the position is filled, and applications will be reviewed every 30 days, “to determine if any of the applications received will proceed to the next stages of the recruitment process.”
The four-page advertisement, which can be found on the city’s website at www.ogdensburg.org, states that “The next City Manager will be expected to be a team oriented, accessible leader who entrusts and appreciates the City staff for their contributions. Building positive relationships with community organizations and other service providers will be a primary activity.”
Candidates must have at least one year of special training in public administration and finance and at least three years of experience in a responsible executive position in governmental administration, or have any equivalent training or combination of experience and training.
Those interested in applying do not need to be Ogdensburg or state residents but must reside within the city while in office.
The salary range for the position is $100,000 to $125,000 with a full package of fringe benefits, but is negotiable within range according to experience and skills.
