Ogdensburg begins search for a new city comptroller

Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The city of Ogdensburg is interested in bringing its comptroller position back to city hall.

On Wednesday, the city announced that it is accepting applications for a new city comptroller, a position that is currently held by Angela M. Gray of Gray & Gray and Associates, Canton. Ms. Gray was appointed by the City Council in March 2021.

