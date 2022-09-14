Ogdensburg begins search for a new city comptroller

OGDENSBURG — The city of Ogdensburg is interested in bringing its comptroller position back to city hall.
On Wednesday, the city announced that it is accepting applications for a new city comptroller, a position that is currently held by Angela M. Gray of Gray & Gray and Associates, Canton. Ms. Gray was appointed by the City Council in March 2021.
Ms. Gray replaced City Comptroller Timothy J. Johnson, who retired in September 2020. Between Mr. Johnson’s retirement and Ms. Gray’s appointment, City Manager Stephen P. Jellie was handling the comptroller’s duties.
In October 2020, City Council appointed Gray & Gray to complete the 2021 budget and a month later it had eliminated the city comptroller position and outsourced the work to the public accounting firm. Ms. Gray was later appointed as the city’s official comptroller.
“The next City Comptroller will be expected to be a team oriented, accessible leader, who entrusts and appreciates the City staff for their contributions. Building positive relationships with community organizations and other service providers will be a primary activity,” the recruitment advertisement reads. “The City Comptroller is expected to be a leader in economic development with local organizations and New York State. Attending events and being active in the community will be a key to success.”
Candidates are required to have a bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance or a related field with a minimum of five years of municipal finance experience, three of which should be in a supervisory role or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.
“Experience should demonstrate the ability to develop operating budgets and a broad knowledge of all facets of municipal financial administration,” the advertisement states.
Salary for the comptroller’s position ranges between $92,000 and $125,000, with a full package of fringe benefits based upon experience and skills.
More information on applying for the comptroller’s position can be found on the city’s website at www.ogdensburg.org. The position will be recruited until it is filled.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.