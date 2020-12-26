OGDENSBURG — The Salvation Army has been working through the challenges resulting from the pandemic to continue providing for Ogdensburg families in need.
With the pandemic causing the cancellation of various Salvation Army fundraisers, bell ringing has become the group’s main source of donations this year. Salvation Army volunteers have been bell ringing at various locations throughout the Ogdensburg community, including Walmart, Price Chopper and Kinney Drugs in hopes to reach its donation goal of $35,000.
But the Salvation Army has struggled with a lack of volunteers this year due to COVID-19 risks, and as a result, have not been able to bell ring at previous years’ locations such as Save-A-Lot.
As of Dec. 19, donations collected from bell ringing were $3,000 less than that time last year, according to Lt. Mark Devanney, of the Ogdensburg Salvation Army.
“Overall our buckets have been coming back comparable,” said Lt. Devanney. “But because we’re not out as long or at as many locations, the pandemic has had an impact.”
Volunteers from church groups, schools and other organizations decided not to participate this year due to the increasing threat of COVID-19. Stores such as Walmart and Price Chopper limited bell ringers to one volunteer at a time to ensure the safety of their staff and customers.
“We’re doing really well with the amount of volunteers that we’ve had,” Lt. Devanney added.
Despite pandemic setbacks, Lt. Devanney noted the significant support the community has given to the Salvation Army.
Bell ringing donations totaled $24,071.50 as of Dec. 19, and Lt. Devanney projects a $6,000 decrease overall compared to last year.
The money collected this year has allowed for the Salvation Army to provide more than 2,000 households with monthly food packages, and to distribute 142 food and toy packages to local families through their partnership with Toys for Tots, Price Chopper, and Save-A-Lot.
“There are some Salvation Army locations in larger cities that don’t feed that many people,” Lt. Devanney added.
Donations have also allowed for their soup kitchen and food pantry to increase availability and offer delivery options, with the kitchen serving 200 meals three nights a week and the pantry providing food to 60 to 100 households per month.
“We’re seeing people of all areas of life and helping them not have to worry about where dinner is going to come from every week,” said Lt. Devanney. “No one should have to go hungry or worry about where their next meal is going to come from.”
Bell ringers were collecting donations at locations mentioned above until Dec. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.