OGDENSBURG — A large boathouse on the end of Covington Street was destroyed by fire Tuesday night.
City firefighters were called out just before 9 p.m. and upon arrival found the boathouse fully involved.
Fourth Shift Assistant Chief Raymond LaRock called First Shift firefighters to standby at the station for Shift Four who would be on the scene for an extended period of time, according to a Facebook post by The Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters.
Also on scene were the Ogdensburg Police Department, Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, County Car 9 and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.