OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Customs and Border Protection station will get a much-needed paving job.
Members of the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority’s Facilities Committee during their Monday meeting discussed what will likely be a two-year $2 million project.
OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence said the authority owns the building and leases it to the federal government, and paving is the OBPA’s job. That hasn’t been done in about 18 years.
“That whole area has not had any major paving done in its time” “There’s cracks out there, asphalt’s deteriorating and it’s becoming an issue,” he said.
Referencing a report from Tisdale Associates, Mr. Lawrence told the committee the priority projects are about $750,000 of resurfacing, including “heavily traveled areas … where there’s a lot of turning and truck traffic.” That includes about 11,000 square feet coming off of the bridge where the weight of large trucks especially stresses the surface.
Mr. Lawrence suggested they use concrete instead of regular asphalt.
“Concrete holds out well,” he said. “You could say, ‘let’s mill it and make it heavy-duty asphalt and kick the can down the road.’ It would hold up for 10 years.”
“If we had done concrete back [around 2003 or 2004], you wouldn’t be talking about [needing concrete in] those areas. You’d be talking about regular pavement,” he added.
Mr. Lawrence also noted that the border checkpoint lanes also need to be resurfaced.
“I know what [CBP] would like to see, and I agree with them. The lanes need to be redone. They’ve rutted up and there’s potholes there,” he said.
They’re looking at doing the work in phases and possibly seeking bids in the early winter.
“Just the amount in the concrete, you might have to divide that up in different areas there and you’ll phase it. That’s the large part of that whole project. It’s the right way to go about it,” Mr. Lawrence said.
“We all understand it needs to be done. It’s just a matter of coming up with finances to do it, doing it in phases obviously … it’s good for the authority, it’s good for the border station and those who travel across the bridge,” OBPA Board of Directors Chairman Vernon D. “Sam” Burns said.
In other news, an inspection of the Ogdensburg International Bridge came up with “no red flags,” Mr. Lawrence told the Facilities Committee. He expects a presentation with more details to take place at an upcoming OBPA public meeting.
