OGDENSBURG — When the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club annual Outdoors Expo had to be canceled due to the coronavirus, the community came through.
All the $10 raffle tickets were sold, even without the event being held.
And donations came in, Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Thomas Luckie Jr. said, many of them from younger club alumni. Many of them are under 30 and many of them donated to the club for the first time.
In the end, the club raised $80,000, which is not bad considering when the Expo is held it usually brings more around $95,000 to the club’s coffers.
“Expo is our major fundraiser,” Mr. Luckie said. “It kind of happened all of a sudden. It was the second week of March when we decided to cancel and the community support was great, we plugged the gap pretty good just because of the kindness of so many people.”
Now, with the club closed to its members, the staff has turned to serving the community through food deliveries.
“We were able to stay involved by delivering school lunches to families that can’t or for some reason won’t go and pick them up,” Mr. Luckie said. “We are dropping off, three times a week, to 133 different kids and then to even more fill the gap we received a number of donations of dinners and donations from restaurants so we are doing dinner Tuesday and Thursday to 40 or 50 of those kids. And then, we are also doing grocery bags on Friday to help them through the weekend. We’ve delivered 140 grocery bags full of food.”
So far, club staff members have delivered 2,589 lunches and 340 dinners. They are also dropping off hygiene bags and oral car packages.
In between deliveries, Mr. Luckie and his crew are looking to the future.
“When things start loosening up a little bit we are not going to be able to open up for 100 kids in the afternoon like we used to,” he said. “So we are planning, thinking and strategizing ways that we can continue to serve kids, maybe not as many per day but still give kids opportunities.”
It is almost eerie at the club in the afternoon when he is used to hearing more than 100 kids playing games, getting homework help and making noise, but he said the staff is focused on doing what they can to help.
“The Boys & Girls Club slogan right now is, ‘whatever it takes,’” he said. “So, they are doing whatever it takes to help out.”
People can help out by clicking on the donate button on the organization’s web page at obgclub.com or by donating grocery store gift cards that can be dropped off at the club house, 610 Paterson St. or mailed to P. O Box 555, Ogdensburg, NY, 13669.
“We have been very fortunate,” Mr. Luckie said. “This community of Ogdensburg and surrounding area; when things are tough they really pitch in and try to help.”
