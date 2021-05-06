OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Board of Directors took no action Thursday on the city’s proposal to open a beach on authority land this summer, but is expected to send City Council a counter proposal in time for its Monday night meeting.
City Council, during its March 24 meeting, passed a resolution setting a goal to open a city beach by July 1. The resolution, which was passed unanimously, states that the least expensive and quickest way to achieve the July 1 goal is to reopen the former city beach on OBPA land.
But controversy soon ensued as OBPA leadership said they knew nothing of council’s idea to reopen the beach until after the resolution was passed in March.
“We just found out about it through the council meeting,” OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence said last month.
The city then requested a meeting with OBPA after the resolution’s passing. The meeting took place about two weeks ago. At that meeting, OBPA leadership asked city officials to present a proposal on how they wish to open the beach by July and any logistics that may need to go into the beach’s reopening.
The proposal included various operational concepts, including, among other things, the city and OBPA signing a lease agreement for the property and facilities; the city consulting with and administering the approval process of both the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the state Department of Health; how long the beach would remain open, which would be from July 1 to Sept. 5; as well as setting a maximum capacity of 150 people for 2021.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie, to the full Board of Directors on Thursday afternoon, presented the city’s proposal to reopen the beach behind the OBPA administrative office near the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge. Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly and Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe accompanied Mr. Jellie to the meeting and gave their own testimony as to why they think OBPA should work with the city to reopen the beach.
“I’m here because I support the beach,” Mr. Rishe said. “I think it’s beneficial to the citizens of Ogdensburg ... We’re trying to create some recreational opportunities for families.
“It’s for the benefit of the community,” he added.
For about 30 minutes after the three city officials presented their proposal, Mr. Jellie answered questions as various board members said they were concerned with things such as parking — as there’s no other parking lot on site besides the administrative office lot — lifeguards at the beach and the safety of children.
“I don’t know if this is the best spot,” OBPA Board of Directors Chairman Vernon D. “Sam” Burns said of the beach site, “but it’s a good spot.”
Mr. Burns then said the board would discuss the city’s proposal in executive session and come back with a counter proposal that council could vote on during its Monday night meeting next week.
“This is an effort for the community,” Mr. Jellie told board members. “The city won’t let you down in this endeavor.”
Mayor Skelly said after the meeting he was happy with how well the meeting went.
Mr. Jellie confirmed that the city pool will remain open even if an agreement on the beach is reached.
