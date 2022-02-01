OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority’s chief financial officer says the Ogdensburg Police Department is over their 2021-22 contracted amount for security services at Ogdensburg International Airport, and is trying to get an explanation from the city.
OBPA officials discussed the matter during their Monday Finance Committee meeting.
“Airport security is already $10,000 to $15,000 over the full year budget. And we do not have an answer yet as to why that is,” OBPA Chief Financial Officer Patricia Nisco told the committee. That would be for the OBPA’s fiscal year, April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.
OBPA has a contract with the city for Federal Aviation Administration-required services at the airport that covers from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2023. For that, the OBPA pays $185,000 annually, billed as $15,416 per month, with additional time at $48 per hour. That pays for two full-time city police officers to support daily passenger pre-flight screening and flight departure, according to the contract.
OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence on Tuesday said the authority board “just wanted to have a better understanding” of the overages.
“Sometimes they’ll say there’s extra hours, and we just wanted to have an explanation of that,” he said.
He said the reason for not getting an answer right away could be because the city doesn’t have a full time comptroller.
“All Patty did was email,” Mr. Lawrence said. “She just wants a better explanation and she’ll take that to the board.”
“It does seem it is appropriate to try to resolve it and bring it along somehow,” OBPA board member Christopher Coffin said during the Monday meeting. “It’s typical to go, let’s say peer to peer, might be chairman of the board and mayor, executive director and so forth … I would look for some way to address this, whether we need to have a discussion at the board level or say we’re interested in having this resolved or cleared up somehow.”
The city comptroller’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
