OGDENSBURG — As of Saturday afternoon, Vernon S. Burns, chairman of the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Board, has still not been given official notice from Allegiant Air that the airline is pulling out of the Ogdensburg International Airport.
Hilarie Grey, a spokesperson from Allegiant Air, confirmed the airline’s departure with the Times on Friday.
“Due to continuing diminished demand brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Allegiant has made the difficult decision to cease operations at Ogdensburg International Airport,” she wrote in an email.
Mr. Burns said the company that works with Allegiant at the airport has released all its employees and is making plans to remove the equipment used to handle baggage.
Allegiant has always had a good working relationship with the airport, Mr. Burns said, adding that there had been talk, prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, regarding future plans.
“That being said, the board of directors of the OBPA and executive director will move forward to consider what options we might have when this devastating pandemic passes,” Mr. Burns wrote.
The direct flights to Florida that Allegiant offered was popular, Mr. Burns said, and while the board would be happy to discuss Allegiant returning, they will be looking for other opportunities to bring a low-cost airline to Ogdensburg.
SkyWest, flying as United Airlines, continues to serve the Ogdensburg airport with direct flights to Chicago and Washington, D.C., Mr. Burns said.
Having another airline serving the airport is essential, Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Executive Director Steven Lawrence said.
“We need a low-cost carrier in here to keep the model that we have for our airport going,” Mr. Lawrence said. “So, we have to look to the future and that’s where the real problem lies.”
