OGDENSBURG — Members of the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority bridge crew are attuned to their workplace.
Crew member Derrick Restaad stood on the nearly empty span this summer as a truck started to climb up the arch from Canada.
“That sounds like one of those wire trucks,” Mr. Restaad said.
A few seconds later, a large tractor-trailer emerged over the crest of the bridge hauling a flatbed loaded with huge coils of wire.
“See?” Mr. Restaad said.
The bridge crew was adapting to a different type of summer. Not the different kind of summer created by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. That comes later.
This summer, because OBPA landed a multi-million dollar grant to have the U.S. approach of the bridge repaired and painted, the local crew was tasked with repairing aged and chipped concrete on the bridge’s pylons just a few feet above the St. Lawrence River.
Joe LaFountain, another member of the bridge crew, said it was hard to see the contracted crew working on “their” bridge, but they are always ready to do anything.
“We all come from different backgrounds,” Mr. LaFountain said. “Couple of guys are masons; I’m a union rigger, I used to do concerts and Broadway shows. Derrick comes from a construction background, so we can do everything.”
Adapting, working together, persevering, being multifaceted — it’s kind of what the Bridge and Port Authority is all about.
While the 1.5-mile suspension bridge connecting the United States and Canada is maybe the most recognizable physical fixture of the Maple City, with Ogdensburg Free Academy’s Golden Dome a close second, it’s only one small part of the Authority.
The Port of Ogdensburg, while it completes the Authority’s name, does not complete the Authority’s holdings. There’s an industrial park that sits on a campus in the shadow of the bridge, the Ogdensburg International Airport across town and a 26-mile long railroad.
All those parts work together to support each other, but more importantly, Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Interim Director Steven Lawrence said, they work as an economic development engine for the region.
Mr. Restaad and Mr. LaFountian said despite their work, sometimes high above the water — twice a year they climb the big towers to replace light bulbs — this summer their work was safer than ever. That’s because the greatest danger for bridge workers is traffic.
Traffic, this year, has been, thanks to the coronavirus, confined to mainly commercial traffic — the trucks Mr. Restaad can identify by the vibration of the deck.
But, while the first four months of the pandemic saw truck traffic down by as much as 30%, in the last two months the deficit has been cut to just 5%, Mr. Lawrence said.
“If everything was normal and I told you that truck traffic was down 5%, you would say, ‘Well it will probably come back,’ so I have to take that as a really positive thing,” Mr. Lawrence said. “We’re not back completely, but we are pretty close.”
While the Port doesn’t produce the daily income private vehicles do at the bridge toll booth, it has provided a steady revenue source for the Authority.
“The Port has been the most normal through all of this,” Mr. Lawrence said, “With our wind turbine project, with our grain, with our salt, it has been the least affected and it has been hitting the marks.”
It’s the diversity of the Authority’s holdings that helps it focus on its main goal, said Vernon D. “Sam” Burns, president of the Authority’s Board of Directors.
“I have always felt that economic development is our primary mission.” Mr. Burns said. “Every one of those components needs to work together so we can maintain the jobs we have in the area and grow that.”
Over at the Ogdensburg International Airport, the pandemic has had a big impact on operations. The airport’s low-cost carrier, Allegiant Air, has ceased operations due to lack of traffic. SkyWest, the airport’s subsidized Essential Air Service carrier is still operating with flights to Chicago and Washington, D.C. Money from the federal government’s CARES Act has helped with finances, but Mr. Burns and Mr. Lawrence are counting on the return of another unsubsidized airline to the airport once the border reopens and the pandemic clears.
The airport was the recipient of a $26 million expansion project completed in 2016, to allow for the use of larger aircraft.
“The expansion of the airport was the largest and quickest project we have ever done,” Mr. Lawrence said. “We had a lot of cooperation; a lot happened in a short period of time.”
Mr. Burns is confident that if Allegiant doesn’t return, some other carrier will fill the gap.
“Allegiant proved a service that was unheard of in the north country. Allegiant realized that you can draw the Canadian traveler here,” Mr. Burns said. “There is no question that the demand is there.”
The industrial park consists of more than 200 acres of land, fully-serviced with utilities and roads. There are more than 100 acres — available for immediate development, and there are already plenty of people working there.
While OBPA employs about 28 full-time workers, as well as part-time and seasonal workers, the various companies that operate in the industrial park employ nearly 500 people, Mr. Lawrence said, making it, collectively, one of the largest employers in the county.
The Authority is ready to make deals if it will result in jobs in the community, Mr. Lawrence said.
“We have all kinds of space and property in the industrial park,” Mr. Lawrence said. “We will build you a building and you can pay us back over 20 years, we will include the cost of the building in the rent.”
Job creation is part of the formula when it comes to making deals, he added.
“With the wind turbine project, you have 25 guys working for four months,” Mr. Lawrence said. “You can have a payroll of half a million dollars and that’s local. It’s just pumped right into the area.”
Sometimes, he said, they’ll give a good deal to a shipper just to get the jobs. Having a good workforce available and good connections helps too.
OBPA works with Ogdensburg Marketing and Logistics Corporation, which is a subsidiary of Quebec Stevedoring, to bring business to the Port.
When they were in the bidding for a wind turbine project, OMLC took Port operations people to a site where wind turbines were being shipped.
“We were able to see how the blades were being handled and figure out a way to do it cheaper.” Mr. Lawrence said. “We get a reputation for being able to handle a customer’s equipment, produce and components without any damage and pretty inexpensively.”
Shippers can also take advantage of a Foreign Trade Zone status granted to OBPA.
Goods shipped into a FTZ are not considered within U.S. customs territory, but in international commerce. Therefore, goods entering the FTZ do not require formal customs entry, payment of customs duties or government excise taxes and can enter without thorough examination.
“I am a little surprised that the Foreign Trade Zone isn’t utilized more,” Mr. Burns said.
The Authority can administer an FTZ anywhere in the county.
“We need to work even more cooperatively with OMLC to bring in more ships.” Mr. Burns said “That is an area that we really need to develop.”
The diversity of OBPA operations has helped it get this far through the pandemic, but it has revealed the vulnerability of being so closely tied to the border, and that the business of the future is going to be different.
“Global supply changes snapped,” Mr. Lawrence said. “Now maybe we will see more U.S. production of products that are crucial (like medical supplies).”
There’s been growth in shipping, so maybe the airport needs to look more toward cargo operations to support delivery technology, he said.
“Maybe we will see growth in private jet ownership and in general aviation,” he said.
Mr. Burns wants to explore the options for being an exporter.
Agriculture is an obvious target, and an area that needs a lot more study and expansion, he said.
“We need to connect more with the agricultural community and see what we can do to help them become more profitable.”
The bridge, the Port, the railroad and the large amount of property at the Port, the Authority could do more with containers, Mr. Burns said.
“We can store containers from other ports then they can go on a truck, or a railcar or on a ship,” he said.
Over a span of 60 years, OBPA has built a resilient development organization that’s changed with the times.
It was not that long ago large-scale commercial flight wasn’t even an idea in this area, Mr. Burns said. Now, he’s confident that post pandemic, the big planes will return.
There will be more changes, Mr. Lawrence said.
“You need to be aware that you need to change,” he said. “Our customers and tenants will have changes and we need to understand their needs.”
