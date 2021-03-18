OGDENSBURG — A committee of the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Board of Directors on Thursday took the first step toward establishing a child-care facility in the authority’s Industrial Park.
It will take some time for the plan to come to fruition.
OBPA Executive Director Steven P. Lawrence told committee Chair Toni A. Kennedy that it could take two years to get the facility open.
It was a visit to the city by Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., last August that kicked off the initiative, board Chair Vernon D. “Sam” Burns said.
“She talked about how important day care is,” Mr. Burns said of the senator.
A needs assessment should be among the first steps in any plan, committee member Nicole A. Terminelli said.
“What options are there for families in the Ogdensburg area?” she asked. “What are the gaps?”
Mr. Burns suggested that the group begin asking questions of major employers in the area, starting with the business in the Industrial Park. Mr. Burns also suggested the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center, the prisons, schools and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.
The committee is also planning to reach out to the St. Lawrence County Child Care Council.
“I am sure they have families from Ogdensburg calling looking for care, so they might be a place to help as a place to start,” Ms. Kennedy said.
Ms. Kennedy also said there was a need to explore child care for shift workers, describing her situation as a nurse who goes to work at 6:45 a.m. and has a 12-hour day.
“A lot of our jobs here and in Ogdensburg are in health care,” she said.
The expertise of the Child Care Council will be critical, Ms. Terminelli said.
“I would think that setting up a meeting with them (the Child Care Council) ... face to face might be a great first step because they may be doing this kind of data analysis and gathering to begin with,” she said.
The group hopes to set up a meeting with the Child Care Council within the next two weeks before moving forward with the project.
“We also need to work closely with Senator Gillibrand’s staff,” Mr. Burns said.
