OGDENSBURG — Despite having informed the U.S. Department of Transportation of its desire to continue with SkyWest as its Essential Air Service Carrier, the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority heard presentations from four airlines Wednesday evening.
Greg Atkin, SkyWest’s managing director of market development, said Skywest, which has been flying 50-passenger jets out of Ogdensburg to Washington, D.C., and Chicago, has offered to change its schedule to two flights daily to Washington where passengers can easily connect through to Florida.
With the loss of Allegiant Air, which flew to destinations in Florida, Mr. Atkin said his airline could help fill that need.
“That’s just something to consider,” Mr. Atkin said. “In the end, we are happy to do either one.”
Mr. Atkin also said that rather than a two-year contract, Skywest was willing to sign a three-year contract with OBPA.
Cape Air, which served as Ogdensburg’s EAS airline for 10 years, also offered a plan that gives travelers access to Florida.
Andrew Bonney, Cape Air’s senior vice president of planning, said his airline could offer flights to Albany that would then go on to Boston and John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens.
Cape Air will be flying new Tecnam P2012 Travellers, a nine-passenger, two engine, high wing plane, which features roomy seats.
Tom Warren, of Boutique Air, the current EAS airline in Massena, said his company will be buying fuel in Ogdensburg, which could add as much as $400,000 in revenue for the airport.
The Massena International Airport was profitable for the first time last year, he said, attributing the profit to fuel sales.
Boutique Air flies a Pilatus PC-12 aircraft, which flies pressurized at high altitudes with executive style seating. Boutique can offer direct flights to Boston and New York, Mr. Warren said.
Southern Airways Chairman and CEO Stan Little said his airline is unique in that it’s both an EAS airline and a market-based airline. Southern Airways is offering a combination of routes that include Washington D.C., New York, Boston and Buffalo.
Mr. Little said frequency is important to establish growth and he would be offering 28 flights per week, as well as marketing Ogdnesburg as a destination for urban dwellers.
“Nobody is selling inbound traffic to Ogdensburg,” Marketing Director Mark Cestari said.
The current contract with SkyWest runs through March 2021.
