OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority on Tuesday hired a new director of operations.
James D. Chase will start in his new role around Sept. 6, and will be paid a $70,000 pro-rated salary plus benefits.
“I agreed with the others that Mr. Chase has an excellent background, someone who I think will fit in well with this organization,” said Vernon D. “Sam” Burns, chair of the OBPA Board of Directors.
Chief Financial Officer Patricia A. Nisco said Mr. Chase was selected from a pool of 27 candidates that was narrowed to three who were interviewed on July 25. Steven J. Lawrence, OBPA executive director, was the former director of operations before the position was left vacant as a cost-saving measure due to pandemic-related financial shortfalls.
“At the time we started to pull our belts in a couple year ago, we left this vacant,” OBPA board member Cristopher B.T. Coffin said.
Mr. Lawrence has been handling duties of both his executive director position and the director of operations post.
“Not only does that kind of situation put pressure on (Mr. Lawrence) in terms of time and demands … my guess and assumption would be a couple things get left undone when you haven’t got staff committed and focused in that direction,” Mr. Burns said.
Mr. Burns said some OBPA officials are concerned about budgeting for the new position. However, he said another recent new hire, Economic Development Director Anthony Adamczyk, is paying off. He’s been attracting new tenants to the OBPA’s Commerce Park.
“I’m happy to see on today’s agenda it pays off to have that position,” Mr. Burns said, referring to two new Commerce Park lease agreements the board later approved. “I think that’s worked. This is what we anticipate by filling that position. I think by filling the director of operations position, it allows the economic developer to do more what I think … we need to do going into the future.”
Some of the financial worries, board members said, are over bridge revenues. Cross-border bridge traffic is still down significantly as a lingering result of the COVID-19 pandemic. July traffic figures for the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge show auto crossings totaled 34,915. He compared that number to July 2019, when there were 60,506 auto crossings, a 42.3% difference. That’s the last year before a dramatic decrease in bridge traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All crossings for July this year totaled 40,375, down from 67,093 in July 2019, a difference of 39.8%. The OBPA took in $121,326 in bridge revenue last month, down from 227,506 in July 2019.
Mr. Burns said instead of waiting for a 100% rebound, they need to grow in other areas, like the commerce park, Ogdensburg International Airport or Port of Ogdensburg, to make up for the long-term loss.
“Others have had concerns about adding staff before we’re back to 100% bridge traffic. It could be years before that happens,” he said. “We need to build those other parts to compensate the loss from the bridge.”
