OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority’s new chief financial officer will begin work the first week of October.
Joseph G. Russo replaces James Smith, who retired in July.
“We are delighted to welcome Joe Russo to the Authority team,” said Wade A. Davis, OBPA executive director. “He brings extensive accounting knowledge and experience, attributes we believe are very important to the authority as we continue to execute against our growth strategy.”
Mr. Russo, from Syracuse, most recently worked for Resolute Tissue as a senior cost accountant, Mr. Davis said.
“Prior to Resolute, Mr. Russo has extensive accounting and analysis experience with Syracuse, New York firms serving as Lead Cost Accountant for Eaton Industrial Corporation, and possesses in excess of 15 years of accounting experience at United Technologies — Carrier Corporation,” Mr. Davis said.
Mr. Russo has both a master’s and bachelor’s degree in accounting from SUNY Institute of Technology in Utica.
The OBPA Human Resources Committee conducted a nationwide search for the position.
The Human Resources Committee consists of Vernon D. Burns, Megan J. M. Whitton and Joseph I. Andriano.
The committee received 37 qualified applicants, Mr. Davis said, and five finalists were interviewed.
“That’s a key position for the authority,” Mr. Davis said. “So we conducted a nationwide search to make sure we got a good qualified person and the right fit.”
The authority did not use a recruiter to find Mr. Russo, Mr. Davis said. Instead, the committee used a combination of Ziprecruiter.com and Indeed.com to pre-screen applicants.
Mr. Russo will be paid $100,000 per year and have a one-year probationary period.
