OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority is planning to move forward with the rehabilitation of two railroad bridges this summer.
The project was started several years ago but stalled when the authority ran short on funds to pay the engineering bill for the project.
The authority had a bill of more than $60,000, OBPA Executive Director Steven P. Lawrence said, adding, “we couldn’t move forward until we found a way to pay for that.”
Working with the Wladis Law Firm, the authority discovered that money already spent on the project was reimbursable through the grant that was funding the rehab, Mr. Lawrence explained to the OBPA Facilities Committee on Monday afternoon.
The engineering should be done soon, and Mr. Lawrence expects bids on the rehabilitation of the railroad bridges over the Grasse River in Madrid and the Raquette River in Norwood to go out in July. He said the project should be completed in one construction season.
The projects are being funded by federal grants. The Grasse River bridge rehab has a projected cost of $807,640 while the Raquette River bridge cost is $1,208,680.
The rehabilitation will allow the authority to move heavier rail cars on its line.
Improving the rail line is important, OBPA Board of Directors Chairman Vernon D. “Sam” Burns said.
“I think the railroad is an important part of our port and we need to hopefully obtain more funding so we can improve what we do down there,” Mr. Burns said.
Improving the port end of the rail line and obtaining new equipment could expand the scope of cargo the authority could handle, Mr. Burns said.
“We really need to let Sen. (Charles E.) Schumer know for the infrastructure bill what we could use on the railroad,” he said.
“It’s time to get this done,” Facilities Committee Chairman David King said, “and it is nice that we are moving forward with this.”
