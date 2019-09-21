OGDENSBURG — A plan is being pursued to sell the old City Beach property to a private developer and put the land back on the tax rolls.
The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Board of Directors passed a resolution at its last meeting to pursue a plan to auction off the beach and its buildings in March.
The beach was closed about 20 years ago when the city opened its municipal pool.
“We’re trying to work with the private sector to see what we can do to put these properties on the tax rolls,” OBPA Executive Director Wade A. Davis said.
The board outlined a four-step plan for the project.
The property would need to be surveyed and appraised in the next month, according to the board’s plan.
Public Authority Law says that authority property cannot be disposed of at less than fair market value, making the first step vital to the rest of the plan.
Sometime in November, the board hopes to have a minimum price set and to have selected an auction date.
The third step would be to launch a marketing campaign.
“In order to ensure a successful sale and highest return, the Authority should undertake a marketing campaign — either through a broker or through internal efforts — prior to the auction,” the board’s plan reads.
The auction would tentatively take place in March.
The March date, Mr. Davis said, could make it possible for a successful bidder to have some sort of operation in place for the summer months.
Besides the beach, the board is looking at disposing of several other surplus properties.
“We’re looking at all options,” Mr. Davis said. “That includes the beach and all other surplus properties.
We view it as an opportunity to help the north country in a different way.”
