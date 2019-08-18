Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority was honored with a 2018 navigation season Robert J. Lewis Pacesetter Award at the American Great Lakes Ports Association’s Summer Meeting.
The Pacesetter Award is presented by the Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, an agency of the U.S. Department of Transportation, to recognize Great Lakes ports that registered an increase in international cargo tonnage.
SLSDC’s Associate Administrator, Tom Lavigne, presented the award to Wade A. Davis, Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority’s Executive Director. The Port was one of only eight recipients to be honored for the 2018 season.
The port of Ogdensburg had a 100 percent increase in international cargo during the 2018 navigational season, marking their tenth Pacesetter Award.
During the season, the Port handled project cargos, like wind turbines from multiple vessels as well as brewing equipment for Saranac Brewery.
“The Port of Ogdensburg is honored by the Pacesetter Award as the St. Lawrence Seaway System holds great economic opportunities for the region.
Seaway marine commerce remains very cost-competitive as compared to other modes of transportation and provides exceptional value to its users, jobs and economic activity.
Users recognize this which in turn contributes to cargo growth,” Mr. Davis said in a press release from the SLSDC.
