OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority has accepted an offer to sell surplus land it owns at the intersection of routes 37 and 812, on Trooper Shawn W. Snow Street.
OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence said the vote came after a period of negotiation. An informal offer had been received for the property early in the year, which the authority rejected but then asked for a formal offer from the potential buyer.
The purchaser, CM Family LLC, of Watertown, made a formal offer of $115,000 for the 11.59 acres. The board rejected that offer and voted to counter that with a request for $125,000.
WNC, LLC then countered with an offer of $120,000 which the OBPA board accepted.
OBPA Chairman Vernon “Sam” W. Burns said that the property had been deemed surplus and had been on the market for several years without any serious offers.
“The ‘for sale’ sign has been out there for years now,” Mr. Burns said, nothing that it was the first realistic offer the authority has received.
“The authority, as part of the New York State government, cannot just give land and property or anything away for nothing,” Mr. Burns said. “We have to be offered a reasonable amount and I think this is a reasonable amount.”
The resolution passed by the board authorizes Mr. Lawrence to move forward and sign all documents needed to complete the property transfer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.