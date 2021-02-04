OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Interim Executive Director Steven P. Lawrence will have to wait another month before he can drop the “interim” from his title.
Naming Mr. Lawrence the permanent executive director of the authority was the last item on the board’s agenda Thursday afternoon, but Chairman Vernon “Sam” Burns added a twist.
“Because I should have moved faster regarding moving information to Albany — so that they understand what we’re thinking — I ask someone to table this until next month,” Mr. Burns said of the resolution calling for Mr. Lawrence’s promotion.
Mr. Lawrence became interim executive director after the departure of previous executive director, Wade A. Davis, in January of last year. Mr. Davis left Ogdensburg to be director of airports in Shreveport, La. Mr. Lawrence had been the director of operations for the authority.
“It has been my pleasure this past year now to work closely with Steve Lawrence in his position as interim executive director,” Mr. Burns said. “I believe this has been probably the most difficult time for the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority. Because of the COVID and the border being blocked.”
Mr. Burns said he’s been working closely with Mr. Lawrence during the ongoing pandemic, which has resulted in the authority’s finances taking a hit.
With the extended closure of the U.S.-Canadian border, passenger traffic has slowed to a trickle on the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge, and passenger enplanements at the Ogdensburg International Airport have dropped from more than 26,000 in 2019 to less than 9,000 in 2020.
“He showed me that he understands the authority,” Mr. Burns said of Mr. Lawrence at Thursday’s meeting. “His experience being here has served him well and us.”
Mr. Burns said he needs to send additional information to Albany but expects the board to vote on Mr. Lawrence’s promotion at its next meeting March 4.
