OGDENSBURG The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority ceased night closures of the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge today.
Bridge overnight closures have been in place since June of 2021 as part of the installation of bridge deck and floor beam replacement of the U.S. bridge approach over the St. Lawrence River.
“We just wanted to let everybody know that things were back to normal,” OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence said. “They got their last decking down and they can get their finish work done without any lane closures.”
Completion of the $18.9 million bridge project is scheduled for November.
The first part of the project, which included spans one through eight of the bridge was completed in the spring. Mr. Lawrence said that part of the project included painting the bridge.
The bridge closure was necessary for the second part of the project, which included spans nine through 14. Mr. Lawrence said the bridge decking for those bridge spans needed to be replaced, and whole panels had to be taken out, making it impossible to go down to a single lane of traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.