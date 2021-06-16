Benefit dinner for Denny Gebo
OGDENSBURG — There will be a benefit spaghetti dinner tonight from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge for Denny Gebo. Eat in or take-out. Cost is $8 and includes spaghetti and meatballs, house salad and Italian bread. There will also be a silent auction.
Morristown yard sale
MORRISTOWN — The Morristown Gateway Museum and Morristown community-wide yard sale will be Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Halpin jamboree Saturday
OGDENSBURG — A jamboree to benefit Eric Halpin and his family will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge. The jamboree proceeds will go towards medical, travel, lodging and food costs for Halpin and his family.
Admission is $3. There will be live music, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction.
Adner named to President’s List
CANTON — Ogdensburg’s Jacob Adner was honored by SUNY Canton for earning high marks during the spring 2021 semester. Adner, a nursing major, was named to the President’s List, an achievement for students who achieve a 3.75 or greater GPA.
Waddington garage sales Saturday
WADDINGTON — Waddington community garage sales will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Scottish Festival raffle
HAMMOND — A raffle is being held to help with fundraising for the annual Scottish Festival in Hammond on July 10, with the drawing being held the day of the festivities.
First-prize is a one night stay for two at Singer Castle’s Royal Suite on Dark Island, a $850 value. Second-prize is an Alex Bay Big M three minute grocery grab and third is $500 in cash donated by a festival friend. Fourth-place is a kayak courtesy of LP Thompson Insurance, fifth is two round trip tickets to Boston or Baltimore through Massena Airport courtesy of Boutique Air and sixth-prize is a one night stay and dinner for two at The Brae Loch Inn in Cazenovia. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the museum or online at www.hammondmuseum.com.
UPK Program seeks children
OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg City School District will be holding full day universal pre-kingarten program beginning in September. Eligible children four years old by Dec. 1, 2021. Spaces are limited. Applications are available at Madill and Kennedy elementary school offices and should be returned as soon as possible.
Cadley’s to perform Friday
WADDINGTON — The opening performance of the Waddington Concert Series will be The Cadley’s, an acoustic band, sponsored by Laneuville’s Liquors Friday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Island View Park, rain or shine.
The concert is free. For more information on the series, log onto www.waddingtonconcertseries.com.
Early dismissals in city school district
OGDENSBURG — Grades UPK to 12 will be dismissed early from school Wednesday, June 23 and Thursday, June 24 at 1 p.m. and at 9:05 a.m. on Friday, June 25.
