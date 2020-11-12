OGDENSURG — City Manager Stephen P. Jellie recommended eliminating the position of the city comptroller and reducing his own salary Thursday during the first of six 2021 budget work sessions planned for November.
The comptroller position is currently open following the September retirement of Timothy Johnson. City Council recently hired the accounting firm of Gray & Gray Certified Public Accountants, Canton, to help with the preparation of the 2021 budget, and Mr. Jellie wants a similar arrangement going forward.
“My recommendation here is ... we will not fill the comptroller position at this time. I will redistribute the duties over the four positions that are there and (Planning and Development Director) Andrea Smith will take over supervisory and administrative and director level assignments,” Mr. Jellie said. “We will put out an RFP (request for proposal) to use an accounting firm to be able to provide any side-by-side guidance or assistance that we may need in preparing documents, putting studies together and things like that.”
Mr. Jellie said he could fund some lower-level positions in other departments and pay for the contractual services of an accounting firm and still come in under budget.
He made comparisons when looking at the budget line for his own position.
“I have been looking at pay for city manager positions and all the department-head positions in similar-sized cities,” he said, “I think the pay for the city manager position should top out in the neighborhood of $112(,000) or $115,000.”
Mr. Jellie would still be receiving a $12,000 stipend for his fire chief duties but said he’s working to fill that position in early 2021.
“We’ll either have someone appointed to do that, or we will have reached some resolution,” he said.
Mr. Jellie has also budgeted for a confidential secretary for the manager’s office that’s been vacant since early in the year.
Because Thursday was a work session, no votes were taken or consensus sought.
Council will meet in another work session Monday to go over proposals for the Department of Public Works, water, sewer and the capital improvement program. The public will have an opportunity to participate by going to wdt.me/MnNG5a, or by calling 1-631-992-3221 and entering access code -773-293-354.
The public can only attend the meeting virtually.
The proposed budget can be viewed in full at ogdensburg.org/Archive.aspx.
