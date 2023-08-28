OGDENSBURG — City Council is looking to change the City Charter once again, this time altering deadlines for the annual budget process as well as when residents will be required to pay their tax bill.
City Council approved a resolution calling for a public hearing on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. on the proposed changes to the City Charter, which is a wide-ranging document that lays the framework for how Ogdensburg government is operated.
“It’s with regard to a number of changes that would impact the dates which the preliminary budget would be submitted to council, the date in which the public hearing must be held and the date of adoption of the final budget. This would essentially move them all backwards,” said interim City Manager Andrea L. Smith. “It also deals with charter changes that impact the collection of taxes.”
In regards to the budget process, changes include making the deadline for the city manager to submit to City Council a preliminary budget on or before Oct. 15 instead of Nov. 1.
The preliminary budget is also proposed to be accepted by City Council by Oct. 31 instead of Nov. 15. The new date of Oct. 31 would also be the new deadline for City Council to call for a public hearing on the preliminary budget which would be required to be completed prior to Nov. 15, instead of December.
Another major change proposed is for the adoption of the budget itself. Instead of Dec. 20 which has typically been the deadline, it has been proposed to be amended and adopted no later than Dec. 1. If the budget is not adopted by that date, the city manager’s preliminary budget would be used for the following fiscal year.
The second major change to the City Charter is centered on when city residents will be paying their tax bill. Instead of residents having to pay their taxes in the spring, the schedule is being proposed to change to be more in line with the towns of the county.
“The most important thing for the public to understand out of this is we’re changing when they owe taxes. It’s not going to be what it is now,” said Councilor John A. Rishe.
If the charter is changed, property owners in the city will be required to pay the full amount on or before Jan. 31 or pay in three installments — on or before Jan. 31, March 31 and then on or before May 31. That is not an option currently.
In other action Monday night:
- Smith was authorized to send a formal letter confirming the Dormitory Authority State of New York’s (DASNY) status as the lead agency for the purpose of the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA), as well as supplied comments for the proposed project that would demolish 10 buildings in the Letchworth Complex at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center.
- City Council authorized Smith to execute a cooperation agreement with Jefferson County to “undertake or assist in undertaking housing assistance activities for the HOME Investment Partnerships Program.”
According to the resolution, the HOME Investment Partnerships Program provides monies to local governments to fund affordable housing strategies. Jefferson County is the lead county that is part of a consortium with Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. This agreement would have the city join the consortium and future funding opportunities.
The consortium has received nearly $34 million since its creation in 1993 and includes 94 of the 115 municipalities within the three counties.
New municipalities joining would become official in July of 2024 and become eligible for funds in 2025.
