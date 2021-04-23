OGDENSBURG — The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce’s annual City-Wide Garage Sales is scheduled for May 28-30.
The chamber will list garage sales in its directory for $5. Information shared in the directory are the following: address of the sale, dates and times as well as a brief summary of items in your sale. Deadline to submit your information for the directory is May 19 at 4 p.m. so the directory can be printed on time. To request a directory form you can call the chamber office at (315) 393-3620, send an email to chamber@gisco.net or visit the chamber website at www.ogdensburgny.com.
The directory will be for sale after May 26 at the chamber office at 318 Ford St. or at Kimro’s Medicine Place. The cost is $3.
Chamber officials state that COVID-19 protocols from Empire State Development are as follows: Garage and yard sales — as informal events for the sale of used goods by private individuals in residential settings — are permitted to operate so long as sellers ensure that (1) occupancy of the space used for the sale is limited to the number of people who can be safely and appropriate spaced such that each person is at least six feet away from others and, in no case, should the space be occupied by more than 10 people at any given time, in accordance with Executive Order 202.33, as extended; (2) appropriate face coverings must be used by people in areas or situations where they are likely to come within six feet of another individual, in accordance with Executive Order 202.17, as extended; and (3) adequate hand hygiene supplies (e.g. hand sanitizer) and regular cleaning/disinfection protocols are in place. Sellers may consult the New York Forward safety plan template for additional precautions that they should consider implementing during such sales.
For more info on the City-Wide Garage Sale call Chamber Executive Director Laura Pearson at 315-393-3620.
