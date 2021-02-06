OGDENSBURG — Citizens and city councilors alike have been calling on three councilors and the mayor to resign following an arbitrator’s ruling Wednesday that the city violated its charter when four police officer positions were eliminated last year.
The call has largely gone unanswered. One councilor submitted a resolution Thursday calling for the resignation of the four City Council members who have demonstrated a propensity for voting alike, but it’s been omitted from Monday night’s council meeting agenda. City Manager Stephen P. Jellie confirmed Friday he received a resolution submitted by Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy.
When contacted Thursday about the calls for his resignation, Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly said he had no comment. It appears the four members of council are generally brushing aside calls for them to forfeit office.
The three councilors in question are John A. Rishe, William B. Dillabough and Steven M. Fisher.
If the council doesn’t take action against its own members — a move that may prove difficult because it would require the majority of council members to essentially vote themselves out of office — it seems the next step would be litigation in state Supreme Court.
Since the arbitrator’s decision was released Wednesday, a group of concerned city residents is now planning to bring an Article 78 petition before a court.
An Article 78 filing is a legal challenge to a government body’s decision or action. Anyone is free to bring an Article 78 proceeding before a court, including citizens of the city.
Their petition, if filed, would require that a state Supreme Court judge be the one to decide if the majority of the City Council should resign.
“I don’t understand what they would file suit for,” Mr. Jellie said Friday. “People certainly have the right to file ... but the city has been threatened before.”
On Friday afternoon, two days after the arbitrator’s decision was released, the group of citizens — who call themselves Citizens Watch — started an attorney fund petition on Facebook.
As of Saturday afternoon, 24 hours after the petition was started, it had raised about $3,565. But the petition’s organizer, Cyndi M. Layng, said that number was well over $4,000 as of Saturday afternoon as she’s received numerous monetary donations from city residents outside social media. By Saturday night, the Facebook petition had raised $3,720.
The petition’s goal is to raise $10,000.
The Facebook petition states that “donations will go toward the cost of a fantastic lawyer we have all set up and ready to go,” but Mrs. Layng declined to divulge the attorney’s name.
She said she couldn’t pinpoint a number for how many people are associated with Citizens Watch, but she said it’s a “nice portion of the taxpaying citizens of Ogdensburg.”
Though the Facebook fundraiser was started from Mrs. Layng’s account, she made sure to emphasize during a phone interview Saturday that it’s not just her — it’s a community effort. But she does have a personal stake in the situation. Her son, Andrew Layng, 24, is one of four police officers who left the city force last year following City Council’s May 6 resolution calling for the layoffs.
Mrs. Layng, born and raised in Ogdensburg, said her son has always wanted to be an Ogdensburg police officer. She recalled that ever since her son was 5 years old, he’s said he wanted to be a cop — an Ogdensburg cop.
Her husband was a city police detective, her father was a city police officer, and now her son.
“We bleed blue,” she said.
The May 6 resolution was passed last year by a 4-3 vote. Mayor Skelly, Mr. Rishe, Mr. Dillabough and Mr. Fisher voted in favor. Ms. Kennedy, along with fellow councilors Michael B. Powers and Daniel E. Skamperle, voted against the resolution. The resolution called for the elimination of four police officer positions.
The resolution “directed” then-City Manager Sarah Purdy to implement the layoffs, effective May 15, 2020. But Ms. Purdy refused to implement the layoffs.
As a result of Ms. Purdy’s refusal to cooperate with council’s directive, the council voted May 14, 2020, again by the same 4-3 vote, to place her on administrative leave until her retirement that coming June.
The sticking point for the council’s voting majority is that no city police officers were ever officially laid off because of Ms. Purdy’s refusal.
Following the May 6 resolution, according to the decision, four city police officers voluntarily left the department by late May and early June of last year. Mr. Layng was one of those four.
To save his career, he transferred to the Potsdam police force, but has since rejoined the Ogdensburg force.
“His whole heart is with this city,” Mrs. Layng said of her son’s love for Ogdensburg.
She emphasized there’s “no promise” city leadership won’t “come after” the police department again.
But the current situation, she said, has only strengthened the bond of the city’s police force.
“I’ve never seen this group closer,” she said of the city police officers. “They’re like family.”
She also said it’s a common, yet false, belief that the concerned citizens are only those with ties to either the city police or fire departments, or both.
There are about 10,000 people living in the city, she said, so everyone in the community is somehow connected to the police or fire departments.
“There are so many others they don’t even realize,” she said of city leadership.
In response to the May 6 resolution, the police union — Ogdensburg Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association — filed a grievance with the city. The grievance, filed May 13, claimed the City Council resolution violated the collective bargaining agreement, as well as the city charter. The arbitrator sided with the union on this point. There was a second point brought before the arbitrator, but he was unable to make a ruling on that matter.
Mrs. Layng said she was “extremely relieved” upon learning of the arbitrator’s decision.
“Finally our voices were being heard,” she said Saturday. “Everything the arbitrator found is what we’ve been saying since May.”
She said it’s “clear” that council violated the city charter.
Section C-9 of the city charter states that neither the City Council, nor any of its members, including the mayor, shall “in any manner” dictate the appointment or removal of any city administrative officers or employees whom the city manager, or the manager’s subordinates, are empowered to appoint.
Under the city charter, the city manager has the sole power to appoint city officers, including police.
The call for their resignations hinges on section C-10 of the city charter, which outlines four situations that would result in a councilor or the mayor forfeiting office. The second point is what’s catching the attention of the council’s voting minority and city residents, which declares that a councilor or the mayor should forfeit their post if they violate section C-9 of the city charter.
The arbitrator concluded the city charter was violated, but Mr. Jellie has contested the findings saying neither the three councilors in question, nor Mayor Skelly, should resign, as the resolution was passed by a body, not an individual.
The city charter, according to Mr. Jellie, says a person should forfeit office when it pertains to their actions as an individual.
The resolution was not a singularly approved resolution by any one member, or the mayor, he said.
“A resolution is the act of a body, not one person,” he said.
Mrs. Layng did admit she voted for Mayor Skelly in the 2019 election.
But, she said, “as soon as I realized (it was) one of the biggest mistakes of my life, I was going to do everything I could to correct my error.”
The Citizens Watch group will hold a rally outside City Hall at 5 p.m. Monday prior to the council’s meeting, during which the group will call for the majority of the council to step down.
Monday’s 6 p.m. meeting will only be open to the public through the city’s webcasting platform. To connect by computer or smartphone, go to wdt.me/TmVCoU, or call 1-562-247-8321 and enter access code #622-117-444. The public can also pre-register to attend the meeting by using the link.
Those who are only able to attend by phone and do not have a device to view the meeting will not be able to make comments during public participation portions of the meeting. Those people are encouraged to request their comments be read at the meeting by sending a message to city Clerk Cathy A. Jock at cjock@ogdensburg.org before 4 p.m. Monday.
If those people are unable to send their comments by email, they may call the city clerk’s office at 315-393-3540 before 3 p.m. Monday.
