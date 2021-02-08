OGDENSBURG — Gathered on the steps of City Hall before Monday night’s council meeting, a sea of colorful signs rose into the air while about 50 citizens chanted for the resignation of the mayor and three councilors.
“Out the door with the ‘Fab 4,’” “All 4 are guilty, all 4 must go!!” and “Step down now” were just a few signs on display for about 45 minutes leading up to Monday’s 6 p.m. City Council meeting.
“We have great concerns with the way City Hall is running business,” city resident Angie D. McRoberts said during Monday’s rally. “The city of Ogdensburg has an established charter and we feel as though the charter has been obsolete since this new administration has taken office.
“They continue to make decisions that break the charter, in our opinion,” she added.
Ogdenburg citizens are taking to the streets outside City Hall to rally in opposition of the council's voting majority. Tonight's meeting will be interesting @wdtnews pic.twitter.com/b5sYRquqV3— sydney schaefer (@sydneydschaefer) February 8, 2021
The outcry against city leadership comes just days after an arbitrator ruled Wednesday that the city violated its charter last year when City Council voted to pass a resolution May 6, 2020, by a 4-3 vote. The resolution called for, among other things, the elimination of four police officer positions. Then-City Manager Sarah Purdy refused to lay off the officers, so council introduced another resolution to put her on leave until her retirement that June. Council approved the resolution again by a 4-3 vote.
Under the city charter, the city manager has the sole power to appoint city officers, including police.
Citizens are calling on those four members of council who voted in favor of both resolutions to step down because of the arbitrator’s decision. Arbitration is a form of alternative dispute resolution used as a way to resolve issues outside the court system.
The four members in question are councilors John A. Rishe, William B. Dillabough and Steven M. Fisher, as well as Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly.
Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy submitted a resolution last week after the arbitrator’s ruling calling for the resignation of the four council members, but the resolution was omitted from Monday night’s council meeting agenda.
Councilor Michael B. Powers said last week he would seek to bring up the omitted resolution under new business at the meeting, but the resolution was never officially brought up.
The call for their resignations hinges on section C-10 of the city charter, which outlines four situations that would result in a councilor or the mayor forfeiting office. The second point declares that a councilor or the mayor should forfeit their post if they violate section C-9 of the city charter.
Section C-9 of the city charter states that neither the City Council, nor any of its members, including the mayor, shall “in any manner” dictate the appointment or removal of any city administrative officers or employees whom the city manager, or the manager’s subordinates, are empowered to appoint.
Current City Manager Stephen P. Jellie has contested the arbitrator’s findings saying neither the three councilors in question, nor Mayor Skelly, should resign as the resolutions were passed by a body, not an individual. The city charter, according to Mr. Jellie, says a person should forfeit office when it pertains to their actions as an individual.
The resolution was not a singularly approved resolution by any one member, or the mayor, he said.
During Monday night’s meeting, Mr. Rishe also contested the findings saying that from his perspective, there was no violation of the charter.
“It’s really a question of interpretation,” he added.
Ms. McRoberts, as well as other citizens, disagree with this interpretation.
“There’s specific wording (in the charter) that leads you to believe that it encompasses individuals,” Ms. McRoberts said. “Our interpretation is when they vote, they vote as individuals. There’s a reason for that.”
Valerie S. Sovie, a city resident for her entire adult life, was among the group rallied before Monday’s meeting.
“It’s really disheartening,” she said of City Council’s actions, “because you get the sense after a while they just are not listening to the people who live here and pay taxes here.”
It was expected that talk of the resignations would come up at the meeting, so at the start of the meeting Mayor Skelly attempted to address the “ill will” he said would arise during the meeting.
“The city needs us to start working together,” he said.
“Do what you want,” he added while addressing Ms. Kennedy, Mr. Powers and Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle, “but we’re really only hurting our city.”
Nearly 200 city residents logged onto the virtual meeting to air their grievances against the voting majority. About 20 people spoke at the meeting, the majority of whom spoke about the arbitrator’s decision and the alleged violations of the city charter.
One city resident, Carol Shaver, said she’s lived in Ogdensburg her entire life, but now she’s “ashamed” and “embarrassed” to call the city her home.
“I just think it’s sad we’re at this point in city government,” city resident Michael Tooley said.
“Please do the right thing for Ogdensburg — step down, take a seat,” another said.
“There is no excuse for not following the charter,” city fire union President Jason T. Bouchard added.
Brian Mitchell, another resident, asked the mayor pointedly if he will resign from his post.
The mayor did not answer the question and asked city Clerk Cathy A. Jock to move on.
(1) comment
Their forum is made up of civil servants
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.