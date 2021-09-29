OGDENSBURG — Discussion on the fund balance was the primary focus of the Ogdensburg City Council as it reviewed the 2020 audit of the city’s financial records, that showed an increase in its fund balance from $620,000 in 2016 to $4 million in 2020.
Mark Mashaw, with Pinto, Mucenski, Hooper, VanHouse & Co., presented the 60-page document to the City Council Monday night. The audit report was later unanimously accepted by council.
The audit stated that in 2020, total revenues for the city were $21,781,592, while total expenses were $18,996,609. The net of the revenues and expenses leaves the city with an increase in net position of $2,784,983.
“The City decreased its property tax levy by 10% in the 2021 budget in order to provide headroom under the constitutional tax limit,” the report reads. “In 2020, the City had exhausted 88% of its constitutional tax limit. The reduction in the tax levy reduced the use of the constitutional tax limit to 81%, although still high compared to other local governments. As an offset to this revenue reduction, the City has reduced operating costs, mainly personnel, so as to not deteriorate, and to continue strengthening, the financial conditions of the City.”
“I am very happy with that audit,” Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly said. “It’s a big improvement of our fund balance.”
Mr. Mashaw said that the fund balance has steadily increased each year since 2016, when it was at $620,000. It was $1.1 million in 2017, $2.2 million in 2018, $2.5 million in 2019 and $4 million last year.
“It helps your interest rates and everything else,” said Mr. Mashaw, who explained that “the fund balance is the difference between your assets, which is cash and receivables and everything like that, and your liabilities and payables and things.”
“It’s not cash today, not cash tomorrow, it’s a moving target,” Mr. Mashaw said.
According to the auditors, they did find two “deficiencies” in regards to the city’s Comptroller’s Office and how it handled vendor payments and its payroll of the city’s workforce. The issues have been resolved, according to City Manager Stephen P. Jellie.
The first finding was that the “City does not maintain a proper segregation of duties for vendor payments. The same individual enters vendor invoices into the accounting system, maintains vendor invoices, selects vendor invoices for payment, mails checks, and reconciles monthly bank statements.”
The city responded, according to the audit, by reorganizing the Comptroller’s Office to “include the reassignment of duties necessary to create a proper segregation of duties necessary to ensure the proper internal controls are in place. Furthermore, the Comptroller’s Office will document policies and procedures.”
A similar finding was found in the processing of the city’s payroll.
“The same individual enters information into the payroll system, processes the payroll, initiates bank payment and transfer activity, and maintains payroll information,” the audit reads.
“We recommend the payroll process be modified so the same individual is not performing all steps of the payroll process,” the audit reads. “Payroll registers should have management approval prior to payment, payroll changes should be approved by management, and banking activity should be made by or approved by management.”
Mr. Jellie said that the payroll issue has been resolved by having two people sign off on payroll, with the Comptroller’s Office also in the process of implementing an automatic system, possibly by the new year, that would rectify the issue completely.
“We are working on getting that implemented now so that will have a supervisor approving time, somebody certifying the time cards and then somebody certifying the funds, so we will have three levels of certification,” Mr. Jellie said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.