OGDENSBURG — City Council on Monday passed a resolution to accept the city’s draft police reform plan in order to send it off to Albany in time for the April 1 deadline.
During a special council meeting Monday night, councilors Michael B. Powers, John A. Rishe, Nichole L. Kennedy, Steven M. Fisher, William B. Dillabough, Daniel E. Skamperle and Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly voted unanimously to accept the draft plan.
“Thanks for the support on this,” City Manager Stephen P. Jellie told councilors Monday. “We’re pushing the deadline, but I also think the good news was we got to see how some other folks went down the road — some things that worked well, some things that didn’t work so well. I think it helped us get through the process.”
Mr. Rishe offered a small amendment to the draft plan under the training category. He asked that two reform items listed — expanding de-escalation training and expanding less than lethal weapons options and defense tactics training — be moved from the target timeline of medium, which would take between three and four years, according to the plan, to a short-term target timeline — about one to two years. The amendment was also passed unanimously by councilors.
In accordance with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Executive Order 203 — New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative — the city, like every municipality with a police department across the state, executed a comprehensive review of its current police force deployments, strategies, policies, procedures and practices.
The governor issued the executive order in response to a national outcry over the killing of a Black man, George P. Floyd Jr., at the hands of a white and now-former Minneapolis police officer, Derek M. Chauvin. Chauvin has been charged with second- and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter. His criminal trial began Monday.
The 11-page Ogdensburg Police Reform Collaborative Action Plan has five categories — equality and social justice; transparency and accountability; community relations; training; and policies and procedures.
Under the equality and social justice category, the plan outlines four reform items: diversify and increase candidate pools; provide test training to prepare applicants for the entry level examination; expand diversity and bias awareness training; and identifying false reports concerning a member of the protected class. The target timeline to complete these four reform items has been categorizes as short-term.
Under the transparency and accountability category, the draft reform proposal lists a number of places the city police force could improve: require the reporting of police acts or omissions resulting in a person’s death to the Office of Special Investigation; provide the public access to personnel records of police officers; require police officers to report the discharge of weapons; require policing statistics to be reported to the Department of Criminal Justice Services; allow the recording of law enforcement activity; provide use of force data to the public.
In addition: pursue standardization of the personnel complaint process; republish police log; switch city police department from Uniform Crime Reporting system to the upcoming mandated Incident Based Reporting system to better track crime statistics; evaluate potential body camera program; provide public access to New York state Minimum Critical Standards; created city police department Use of Force Review board; and comply with the state Use of Force data collection, which will be posted to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services website.
Some items under the transparency and accountability category have been categorized as short-term goals, but most items have already been completed, reviewed and deemed in compliance, according to the draft plan.
Under the community relations category, the draft plan lists three reform items — two with a medium target timeline and one with a short-term timeline goal: raise public awareness about police services; strengthen community relations; and enhance customer service. Strengthening community relations has been categorizes as a short-term goal.
Under the training category, the plan states the following as reform items: establish and promote core values; expand educational incentives; expand de-escalation training; expand less than lethal weapons options and defense tactics training; provide high-risk incident training; provide mental health awareness training; participate in joint training and coordination between law enforcement and social workers; promote referrals to alternative services; and promote employee assistance programs.
Under the final category — policies and procedures — the draft plan recommended the following reform items: ban chokeholds; require medical response for arrestees; ensure victim privacy; strive to meet all New York state Critical Law Enforcement Standards; and accreditation.
Only two reform items — expand educational incentives and accreditation — have been categorized as long-term goals — about five to six years, according to the draft plan.
The city Police Reform Community Stakeholder Committee consisted of Mr. Jellie; city Chief of Police Robert H. Wescott; St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua; St. Lawrence County Public Defender James McGahan; Father Christopher Carrera of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg; Mary Joly Wills, a retired school teacher and current director of the St. Lawrence County People Project; Tom Luckie, executive director of the Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club; Ogdensburg City School District Superintendent Kevin Kendall; Anthoni Pope, a recent college graduate and city resident; and Tyler Carrow, a registered nurse who works in the mental health field and city resident.
