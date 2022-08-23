OGDENSBURG — Following an executive session at Monday night’s Ogdensburg City Council meeting, an exact date for the departure of its city manager was voted on and approved.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie, who earlier this year announced he would resign at the end of December, will have leave his position on Nov. 30. His resignation follows numerous calls from the public at recent meetings seeking when the city would begin a search for a new city manager.
The City Council voted unanimously to accept is resignation.
“City Attorney Scott B. Goldie has prepared an employment buyout agreement and release between the City of Ogdensburg, New York and Stephen P. Jellie as requested,” stated the resolution.
No details on the buyout were released.
In February, Mr. Jellie announced that he would resign on July 8 but in April, he said that he had been asked by the majority of City Council to reconsider his decision and decided to resign at the end of the year. It was not until Monday night, nearly three months later, that his resignation date was discussed publicly at a city council meeting.
Mr. Jellie was appointed as the permanent city manager in September of 2020 after being hired as a temporary city manager in July 2020.
During his time as city manager, he also held the position of fire chief. He only recently appointed Kenneth Stull as fire chief, after city councilors voted against Mr. Jellie holding the position permanently.
When reached for comment Tuesday, Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy said that she is happy to be moving forward.
Calls to Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly and other councilors for comment were not answered or returned.
