Ogdensburg City Council accepts settlements in opioid legal action

OGDENSBURG — Coordinated legal action against the manufacturers and distributors of opioids that the city of Ogdensburg joined in 2019 has appeared to have paid off.
Following a brief executive session Monday night, the City Council unanimously approved two resolutions accepting proposed settlements that are believed to be up to $67,000, according to City Manager Stephen P. Jellie.
The first resolution accepted a settlement agreement to an action related to the opioid crisis regarding defendants McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Amerisource Bergen Drug Corporation, PSS World Medical, Inc., Kinray, LLC, Bellco Drug Corporation and American Medical Distributors, Inc.
“This is a proposed settlement from the attorneys representing the city and many other municipalities in the opioid suit against the nation’s largest drug providers,” said Mr. Jellie.
The second resolution was similar to the first except action was taken against these drug providers — Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica, Inc.
In March of 2019, City Council entered into an agreement with the law firm of Napoli Shkolnik, PLLC to represent Ogdensburg in a coordinated legal action by counties and cities against the manufacturers and distributors of opioids. They joined dozens of other government jurisdictions across the state in a bid to recoup money from the pharmaceutical companies that many say are responsible for the country’s continuing opioid addiction problem.
There was no cost to the city to join the lawsuit.
Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle originally voted against the settlement because he thought “the city should be getting a whole lot more money for our opioid crisis.”
“The city of Ogdensburg is the hot spot and we need more money,” he said.
However, he changed his vote after hearing that it would take five votes to pass. Councilor Michael P. Powers was absent and excused from the meeting.
Councilor Nichole Kennedy thanked former City Manager Sarah Purdy for her work on this matter and former councilor Dave Price who had brought the initial resolution forward in 2019.
Mr. Jellie said that they will be eligible to apply for other funds that are being made available to other entities for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.