OGDENSBURG — Before Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly oversaw passage of the first budget of his term — with a $1.99 per $1,000 decrease in property taxes — he had to walk through a gauntlet of demonstrators objecting to the spending plan.
The walk from his truck to City Hall on Wednesday night was not without confrontation.
Mr. Skelly said before the special meeting that he was wrongly accused of pushing one of the demonstrators, Fire Capt. Gerald Mack, to the ground.
“He said, ‘If you touch me you are getting arrested,’” Mr. Skelly said, describing the confrontation at the Caroline Street door to the building.
Mr. Skelly said that Mr. Mack, who was blocking his path, then fell to the ground and claimed he had been pushed.
The Ogdensburg Police Department reports it was called to City Hall because of an altercation involving the mayor, according to Lt. Mark Kearns.
Lt. Kearns said the investigation has been turned over to state police.
Councilors Nichole L. Kennedy, Michael B. Powers and Daniel E. Skamperle, all attending the special meeting virtually, attempted to delay a vote on the budget until Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
At issue was funding for the city Fire Department. City Manager Stephen P. Jellie’s preliminary budget called for a reduction of 10 positions within the department. The proposed budget was amended to reduce the cuts to seven positions.
Mr. Jellie said he informed members of the Fire Department that the city could offer a $20,000 incentive for members to retire, adding that the money could come from the state’s Financial Restructuring Board.
Mr. Skamperle said the board should remove all the position cuts and examine an offer firefighters made Wednesday morning to the city.
The union offered three amendments to its contract with the city: Change vacation schedules to avoid overtime costs; remove the EMT stipend, as firefighters receive a $1,000 stipend for being an EMT; and incentivise retirement.
Mr. Jellie said while the city was willing to negotiate with the firefighters’ union, the offer received by the city was not part of a negotiation and was inadequate.
“I have not had time to fully analyze or quantify the proposal, but it doesn’t speak to any cohesive or collective solution to reducing staff,” Mr. Jellie said. “That is the primary objective we have to get to, which is reducing staffing.”
Mr. Jellie said he didn’t think the offer was serious and that it contained proposals to ease up on people facing disciplinary actions.
“That’s just not good faith, especially in the ninth hour of us passing this budget,” he said.
The union said in its letter the city could save nearly $500,000 per year with its proposed amendments.
Mr. Powers said Mr. Jellie’s words confirmed the cuts at the fire station were not about money, but solely about reducing staff.
Mr. Skamperle said the vote should be delayed until Monday to allow people to comment, since the changes to the budget were made after the public hearing, which was held on Monday. But Mr. Skamperle’s amendment failed by a 4-3 vote, with Ms. Kennedy and Mr. Powers voting alongside him to delay the budget vote.
The budget, which equates to a 10% tax reduction for property owners, was passed by an identical vote.
City Council’s next meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday.
