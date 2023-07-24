OGDENSBURG — Several resolutions on the agenda Monday night were dedicated to the sale of city-owned property to the Ogdensburg Land Bank and a private developer, Parent Properties L.P.

Three properties — 1105 Knox St., 1010 S. Water St. and 521 Rensselaer Ave. — were sold to the Ogdensburg Land Bank for $1 as well as any and all attorney and filing fees following unanimous approval by the City Council.

