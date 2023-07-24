OGDENSBURG — Several resolutions on the agenda Monday night were dedicated to the sale of city-owned property to the Ogdensburg Land Bank and a private developer, Parent Properties L.P.
Three properties — 1105 Knox St., 1010 S. Water St. and 521 Rensselaer Ave. — were sold to the Ogdensburg Land Bank for $1 as well as any and all attorney and filing fees following unanimous approval by the City Council.
The resolution states that city staff had reviewed the three parcels and found no conflict with the sale. The three properties had been declared surplus property by City Council on Jan. 23, 2023.
“Sale of this City property promotes the return of surplus property to the taxable roll for the greater public benefit in keeping with comprehensive planning goals and the New York State Land Bank Act,” the resolution reads.
Two more city-owned properties eyed by the Land Bank — 809 Mechanic St. and 801 Caroline St. — will be brought before City Council in a public hearing and as an ordinance at its next meeting on Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. following the approval of a second resolution Monday. Those two properties will also be tentatively sold to the Land Bank for $1.
The Ogdensburg Land Bank, which was formed in 2018, has a mission “to facilitate the return of vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax delinquent properties in the City of Ogdensburg to productive tax-paying use to stabilize neighborhoods, improve the quality of life, and strengthen the local economy.”
A little while later, City Council unanimously approved the sale of five properties to the developer Parent Properties L.P. for a total of $20,572. The properties were 1907 Jay St. for $5,174; 614 Ford Ave. for $11,168; 801 Washington St. for $3,419; 18 Mill St. for $383; and 20 Mill St. for $428.
Those properties had been acquired through property tax sale foreclosure proceedings and had been added to the city’s surplus property inventory in January. These properties had received no bids in a property auction earlier this year. Each property sold for less than what it’s minimum bid had been.
“Parent Properties, L.P. has agreed to make significant investments in these properties so that they may be available for occupancy,” the resolution states. The return of surplus property to the tax rolls is “for the greater public benefit in keeping with comprehensive planning goals,” it adds.
A project proposal sent to the city by Parent Properties L.P. Owner/CEO Philip Parent outlined the company’s objective.
“To seek the city’s consideration and support for this venture. Acquire and renovate properties listed in this proposal: to revitalize our community, create clean and safe low income rental properties, align with the city’s goals of improving resident’s quality of life, as well as inspiring others by transforming these abandoned properties into vibrant and thriving spaces,” Parent wrote. “We aim to contribute to the overall revitalization of the city of Ogdensburg and foster a sense of pride and community spirit among its residents.”
In other action at the City Council meeting:
The City Council voted to change the frequency the Charter Review Commission meets from six years to 10. The Charter Review Commission consists of a 12-member panel that makes recommendations for changes to the City Charter, a wide-ranging document that lays the framework for how Ogdensburg’s municipal government is operated.
Also changed in the City Charter was a clause that takes away the council’s powers until it appoints the commission.
The last time the Charter Review Commission convened was in 2017 and City Council agreed with a recommendation it had made, changing the length of time in between the convening of the commission from 10 years to six.
A Technical Services Agreement was authorized with the Development Authority of the North Country (DANC) to implement and oversee the completion of a preliminary engineering report (PER) for an Inflow and Infiltration Study through a $50,000 grant awarded to the city from the state Environmental Facilities Corp.
