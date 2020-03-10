OGDENSBURG — Parks and Recreation Director Matt Curatolo delivered a 36-slide presentation to City Councilors Monday night detailing the many and varied duties of his department.
The presentation served as prologue to councilors breaking their hiring freeze and allowing the Parks and Rec department to start recruiting summer staff. Mr. Curatolo’s presentation was detailed and included such insights as how many garbage cans his staff empties each week. There are 36 throughout the city and they get emptied three times per week in the summer.
Parks and Rec staff are more than just lifeguards, Mr. Curatolo showed the council in his presentation. They handle snow removal in parks, set up barricades for parades, hang banners on street lights, plant trees, drive Zambonis, help dock boats, teach arts and crafts and conduct athletic camps.
Councilors voted unanimously to hire the staff, with councilors Michael Powers and John Rishe absent.
The department will be looking to hire one lawn mower operator, three grass trimmers, four marina workers, 22 coaches and helpers for athletic camps, three recreation leaders, and between 22 and 28 lifeguards.
Total cost is $140,189, which is offset by $58,900 revenue for a net cost of $81,289.
Councilors discussed a policy that has resulted in the early closing of the pool in recent years. The policy is to hire only high school and college students for the lifeguard and head lifeguard positions. Head lifeguards must be 18 years old and have two years’ experience at the pool. The pool cannot be open unless one head lifeguard is on duty. Because of the age requirement, the vast majority of head lifeguards are college students who often leave town to return to school before the season is over.
“So what I try to do is to schedule as long as I can when I have those head guards, but once I lose them, that’s when we have to close up for the summer.” Mr. Curatolo said.
Before the policy was put in place, Mr. Curatolo said, there were adults working as head guards who were 30 years old and had many years of experience. The policy was implemented to create jobs for young people.
Pepsi Cola Ogdensburg Bottlers will, for the fourth year, make a donation to make admission to the pool free for the season, Mr. Curatolo said. Since Pepsi has been paying for attendance, the department has not kept track of users but in recent years the pool has averaged a little more than 6,000 users per year.
While no commitment was made, councilors indicated they would look into tweaking the lifeguard policy to perhaps extend the season until Labor Day.
