OGDENSBURG — The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce will soon be moving its offices to the Dobisky Visitors’ Center after receiving approval from City Council.
At its June 28 meeting, an ordinance was approved unanimously by City Council authorizing City Manager Stephen P. Jellie to enter into a license agreement to lease offices at the Dobisky Visitors’ Center, 100 Riverside Ave., to the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce, which currently has an office at 318 Ford St.
Jellie said that the amount of monthly rent is still being negotiated but it could range between $350 and $500.
“The Dobisky Visitors’ Center is a visitor center and that’s what the chamber does,” said Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Laura Pearson. “It helps visitors to the community. It reaches out to businesses in the community and it’s a beautiful location down there.”
The Dobisky Center was built in 2007 to replace on older community center that had been located where the current building’s parking lot is. The new building had been the headquarters for the Parks and Recreation Department, which operated the building and rented rooms for meetings and social events, but the Parks and Recreation Department was abolished during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The chamber will take over two front offices as you enter the Dobisky Center, offices that previously housed the recreation director and its clerk.
Once the license agreement is signed, the ordinance is effective immediately until December 2022 and includes renewal clauses. Pearson noted it will be a year-to-year decision.
“The Dobisky Visitors’ Center is named after Ed Dobisky who was the Executive Director of the Ogdensburg Chamber a long time ago,” said Pearson. “It’s very poetic for me. He was a very sweet man. He loved the city as much as I do, maybe even a little bit more. It would be an honor to be located in the center with his name on it.”
Pearson noted they are still in the planning stages but will continue to release information as it comes.
