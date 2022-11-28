OGDENSBURG — Representatives from Ramboll Engineering were at the Ogdensburg City Council meeting Monday night to provide updates on Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative projects, including a design change to the city dock renovations.
The $7.5 million project aims to transform the Greenbelt Park system and make shoreline improvements through New York’s REDI program.
Part of the project involves renovations to the city dock bulkhead, but according to the Ramboll Engineering representatives, they have run into significant issues that require a design change.
“What we’re calling the city dock bulkhead is the steel sheet piling wall that separates the river from the Morissette Park area,” said Ramboll Engineering representative Stephen D. Delano. “The plan was to raise the top of that wall by about 2 feet to prevent flooding, which it did a couple times in recent years.”
The project also included improving capability for large boat docking as well as testing for corrosion and stability of the current structure.
“There are signs of corrosion on the sheets that’s significant, below the low water line,” Mr. Delano said. “It’s significant and it’s pretty consistent along the riverfront segment of the wall. The bottom line is we’ve concluded that the corrosion on those sheets is significant enough, it’s even rusted through in places, that we’re not comfortable proceeding with the original design concept.”
The two representatives recommended a design change to the project, contending that this work is critical and must be done before other work can be completed.
“Without this work being done, the other work has to be paused so it’s important that we try to resolve this issue quickly,” Mr. Delano said. “We’ve evaluated a handful of alternatives and we have identified six.”
The change order would cost an additional $1,365,991.
“We have pursued additional funding assistance. The city and Ramboll have had conversations with the REDI agencies looking for opportunities for additional funding,” Mr. Delano said. “We have been unsuccessful to date.”
Deputy Mayor Steven M. Fisher voiced concern over the possibility of a change order, saying that he is worried there will be more change orders to come if they move forward with the recommended one.
“Change order number one scares me to death because when you get to $1.4 million, change orders don’t stop on these things,” Mr. Fisher said. “We’re going to see two, three, and at one point that starts for the Greenbelt at $2.8 million and we’re tacking another $1.4 (million) on it.”
The council voted 4-3 to authorize interim City Manager Andrea L. Smith to execute the change order. Mr. Fisher, Councilor William B. Dillabough and Councilor John A. Rishe voted against it. Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy, Councilor Michael B. Powers, Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle and Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly voted in favor.
