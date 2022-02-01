OGDENSBURG — The city of Ogdensburg will be purchasing a new fire truck, thanks to a grant from the state Financial Restructuring Board for Local Governments.
City Council, during a special meeting Monday night, approved a resolution to allow City Manager and Fire Chief Stephen P. Jellie to enter into a contract to purchase a new 75-foot Quint Aerial Apparatus fire truck for the fire department. Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle was the lone vote against the purchase.
The new fire truck will replace Q-1, which is 28 years old and is 100 feet long, according to Mr. Jellie. As a demo model, the city could receive the new truck in 30 to 60 days.
Mr. Jellie said that a quint fire truck, meaning quintuple combination pumper, is an apparatus that combines the equipment capabilities of a ladder truck and the water-pumping ability of a fire engine. It features five main tools to carry out firefighting functions — pump, water tank, fire hose, aerial device and ground ladders.
“The cost of a quint is less than the combined cost of an engine and truck. A quint has the tactical capabilities of both apparatus available, but through the purchase of one vehicle,” Mr. Jellie said. “The tactical capabilities are available even with a four-person complement of staffing. The quint and its crew can perform either engine company or truck company functions.”
It will have more benefits compared to the 28-year model that will be sold once the new truck is in service, according to Mr. Jellie.
The new model is a single axle vehicle that will allow it the ability to access narrow city streets with its tight turning radius. The current dual axle quint is not capable of maneuvering on many of the city’s narrower streets and alleys, according to Mr. Jellie.
“The new truck will have a 500-gallon booster tank, as opposed to 275 gallons, and foam capabilities. This will allow firefighters sufficient water to provide initial knockdown of many fires,” he said.
The cost for the truck is not to exceed $949,700. The accepted bid was from Churchville Fire Equipment Corp.
“I am eager to get it into service. I think it will be great for our fire department,” Councilor John A. Rishe said. “I think it’s great news.”
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly agreed.
“I think we are very lucky we have a grant to pay for it, found a truck to be in service quickly,” Mr. Skelly said.
The purchase will be covered by a state Financial Restructuring Board for Local Governments grant of $950,000 that was announced in November. Another grant of $550,000 was authorized to help offset the cost of incentives that were given to firefighters for taking early retirements.
The city had engaged with the state board in June 2018. One year later, the City Council approved the Comprehensive Review from the board, part of which involved a recommendation that the city continue to implement additional labor and health care efficiencies that those two grants address.
The contract was the only actionable item on the council’s special meeting agenda.
