OGDENSBURG — City Council approved an amended 2023 preliminary budget that calls for 10 cuts to the city’s workforce and a 12% increase in property taxes.
On Nov. 1, the council voted to table the preliminary budget put together by former City Manager Stephen P. Jellie. At the same meeting, the council unanimously voted to appoint planner Andrea L. Smith as interim city manager.
On Thursday night, Ms. Smith presented the council with an amended preliminary budget.
“I wanted to articulate that this budget proposes a 12% increase in property taxes. It estimates a revenue of $2.5 million in sales tax which is a reduction of sales tax in 2022,” Ms. Smith said. “It does reduce the workforce by 10 full-time positions. It would call for not opening the municipal pool. It does account for a 19% increase in health care costs.”
The new plan totals $13,338,888, $1.3 million more than the preliminary budget Mr. Jellie prepared before his resignation on Nov. 4.
According to the preliminary budget, two vacant full-time positions at city hall — deputy clerk and business planner — would be eliminated as well as two dispatchers and four officers at the police department. The budget does not fill the requested support in buildings and grounds nor does it fill two retirements in the public works department.
“I’m not happy with this budget,” said Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle. “I’m not happy with the cuts to police, I’ve expressed that. I don’t think any cut to the police should be happening right now. I’d like to see the most efficient proposal with the fire department, short term and long term, in this budget.”
The preliminary budget also calls for a general fund balance in the amount of $750,000 to help pay for the proposed expenses in the general fund.
“The effect of appropriating $750,000 in this budget, with what we’ve already committed out of the 2022 expenditures, leaves you about $375,000 of surplus fund balance, if you want to use that term, taking you into 2024,” said city comptroller Angela M. Gray. “Not a lot of room there.”
Councilor John A. Rishe said he doesn’t think the budget is spectacular but was willing to accept it as a starting point.
“We need a starting point for our discussions, our workshops, and for public comment so I think this is the right way to go,” Mr. Rishe said.
The council voted 5-2 to accept the proposed 2023 preliminary budget, with Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy, Mr. Rishe, Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly, Councilor William B. Dillabough and Deputy Mayor Steven M. Fisher voting in favor and Mr. Skamperle and Councilor Michael B. Powers voting against it.
The council also voted to approve a resolution to establish a public hearing for the budget at 6 p.m. Nov. 28.
The resolution passed unanimously.
