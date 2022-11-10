Ogdensburg council OKs draft budget with job cuts

OGDENSBURG — City Council approved an amended 2023 preliminary budget that calls for 10 cuts to the city’s workforce and a 12% increase in property taxes.

On Nov. 1, the council voted to table the preliminary budget put together by former City Manager Stephen P. Jellie. At the same meeting, the council unanimously voted to appoint planner Andrea L. Smith as interim city manager.

