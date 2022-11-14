OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg City Council voted to approve a resolution Monday night establishing the rate for receiving septage and leachate at 10 cents a gallon.
The resolution would establish the rate for receiving septage at 5 cents a gallon and leachate at 5 cents a gallon.
The septage and leachate will be received at the new waste receiving building, a new single story building located between the primary clarifiers and the gravity thickener.
Beneath the building are three separate wet wells of varying size and use. Well one is designed to store whey and is approximately 19,000 gallons. Well two is designed to store leachate and is approximately 11,000 gallons and well three is designed to store septage and is approximately 11,000 gallons.
According to the resolution, due to the completed construction of the new waste receiving building at the Water Pollution Control Facility, “Article XI of Chapter 177 of the City’s existing sewer use code pertains to trucked or hauled waste and states that the fee charged to waste haulers will be established by City Council.”
Deputy Mayor Steven M. Fisher questioned why the rate was 5 cents per gallon of septage and leachate when other municipalities charge more.
“Malone gets 10 cents, Watertown gets 5 cents, it’s 8 cents in Plattsburgh, this is like a state of the art facility,” said Mr. Fisher. “I think we should get a little bit more.”
Councillor Daniel E. Skamperle agreed with Mr. Fisher, stating that he liked the idea of charging 6 cents per gallon.
“I guess we can start at 6 cents if that’s your choice,” said Director of Public Works Shane Brown. “We can see what we get with that number and if we need to we can bring it down.”
Mr. Brown also noted that Ogdensburg would be the only municipality in the county to receive waste.
Councilor John A. Rishe recommended the council change the number to 10 cents for both septage and leachate receiving.
“I know Shane said 5 cents would keep us competitive,” said Mr. Skamperle. “I do want to raise it but I don’t want the $0.10 to hurt us.”
The council voted unanimously to amend the resolution from 5 cents to 10 cents. They also unanimously voted to approve the amended resolution.
