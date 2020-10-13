OGDENSBURG — City Council cast a split vote Tuesday night to approve changes to the City Charter, but not before a few harsh words were exchanged.
While no one spoke at a public hearing on the resolution, Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle was dead set against the resolution once it came to a vote.
“I think it’s ridiculous that we’re removing one of the last democratic features of the charter,” Mr. Skamperle said.
Mr. Skamperle’s objection was to two of the changes that would eliminate an opportunity for public referendums on some council actions, such as changing the charter and establishing or abolishing a city department.
“I don’t think it is right at all. I think there is no reason for it, we should leave it in, and personally, if there are changes to be made, if council makes a move that you see a substantial part of the city disagrees with, what’s wrong with a referendum,” Mr. Skamperle said. “Let the chips fall. That’s what I say, let the chips fall.”
Councilors voting to approve the resolution are either hiding something or against democracy, Mr. Skamperle said.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly asked Mr. Skamperle to remember the last election.
“Democracy happened last November and we’re here and that’s it,” Mr. Skelly said referring to his four-member voting bloc. “That’s what needs to be accepted. Democracy is not lost at all Dan, not at all.”
Councilor Michael B. Powers told Mr. Skelly he strongly disagreed.
“This whole thing reeks — reeks — of nepotism and political favoritism,” he said. “We know, I know, there are conversations being had outside this chamber over our insurance, over our future endeavors coming forward. They are all connected to certain individuals. This allows you to do whatever you want.”
The referendums were in the charter to keep councils in check, Mr. Powers said.
“Everything you have done, from January to now has been in complete disregard to the process and the form of government in which this city operates,” Mr. Powers said.
“Well, your opinion is wrong,” Mr. Skelly said, which brought laughs from the people in attendance, causing Mr. Skelly to threaten to remove members of the audience who spoke out.
Mr. Skelly then turned to Mr. Powers.
“Really Mike? You’re dishonoring this council,” Mr. Skelly said, which led to a prolonged argument with a member of the audience.
Back on the topic of the resolution, Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe said the changes to the charter come after a call for a referendum was examined by two lawyers who said the charter was contrary to state law.
“The purpose of this amendment is to make the charter conform to state law,” he said.
Mr. Skelly, Mr. Rishe and Councilors William B. Dillabough and Steven M. Fisher voted for the resolution. Mr. Powers, Mr. Skamperle and Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy voted against.
